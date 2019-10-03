To be clear, Jefferson cross country coach Brady Sigler said his top two runners, Caitlin Schroeder and Katherine Law, like each other.
“But they do not like losing to each other,” Sigler said.
But the runners — though competitive — downplay the intensity of vying for the top spot on the team.
“She’ll win some; I’ll win others,” Schroeder said. “Ultimately our goal is to PR. We don’t really worry about beating each other as much. It’s nice when we get to finish together.”
What’s certain is this: both are very good.
Schroeder, a junior, is ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, just ahead of Law, a sophomore, who ranks No. 5. Both are sub-20 minute 5K performers. Their efforts have helped the Jefferson girls’ team to rank among the best in Class AAA this season.
“We benefit off each other … sometimes she’ll win, sometimes I’ll win,” Law said. “It just goes back and forth. To us, it’s not about the place, it’s about your time and how we ran the race. If we run the race well together, then that’s all that matters.”
Schroeder owns a career-best time of 19:22.77, which came earlier this year at the Bob Blastow Early Bird meet. Law’s personal-best is 19:27.26, which she earned at the same meet.
Of Jefferson’s five cross-country races this year, Schroeder has finished ahead of Law four times, while Law topped Schroeder at a Sept. 14 race at Franklin County, winning that meet.
Schroeder stayed out in front of Law for the most part last year until the state meet when Law finished ahead of Schroeder.
This season, the two have been at or near the front of the pack in nearly every race. Schroeder has one first place finish, two second-place finishes and a third-place showing to her credit. Law has one win and one runner-up finish along with a third and fourth-place finish.
While the two post fast times and high finishes, that’s where the similarities end.
Schroeder is a former soccer player. Law is an elite swimmer when she’s not running. Schroeder, an 800-meter, 4 x 400-meter and 1,600-meter runner in track, has more natural speed. Law, a 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter competitor in track, has more endurance.
Schroeder’s path to victory is to stay close enough with Law to use her speed to leave her teammate at the end. Law’s blueprint toward victory is to get far enough ahead of Schroeder to negate her kick.
“They both constantly ask me, ‘Alright, what do I need to do to win this race?’ — meaning what do I need to do to beat her?’” Sigler said. “And the answer is pretty much the same every time. But they have clearly made each other better.”
Both runners agree that each has benefitted from the other’s talents.
“Her kick at the end, she’s very good with her speed … she helps me try to sprint to the end,” Law said of Schroeder. “We work on that every day in practice.”
And Schroeder said running against Law forces her to push the pace during a race.
“During mile one and mile two, normally, she’s ahead of me, like mile one, and it helps me focus and push through that first mile so I can get through that second one,” Schroeder said. “So that’s where that endurance plays in.”
The benefit of having a pair of even runners is particularly valuable during training. One can spur the other along if either is struggling on a given day.
“Sometimes you’ll have bad days as a runner,” Law said. “Sometimes you’ll have good days at practices. When one of us might have a bad day, we’ll push each other to keep going.”
As far as competition, Schroeder points to the kick at the last 100 meters when they’re running against one another.
“Because we’re sprinting to try to get under 20 minutes or under 19:30,” she said. “We’re really sprinting, so that’s when we really push each other.”
The duo’s efforts could mean big things for the girls’ program come Nov. 2 at the state meet in Carrollton.
With Schroeder and Law leading a deep roster, Jefferson hopes for a podium finish (top four) in Class AAA — maybe better. Law said the team is much closer this year and with each meet “someone is getting better.” Schroeder has her sights set on a top-three team finish but isn’t afraid to think bigger.
“We’d like to get first,” she said. “That would be a dream come true. But like she (Law) said, we’re really improving every meet. This is the best the girls’ team has ever been for Jefferson.”
Meanwhile, Schroeder and Law will continue to push each other to be the best, benefitting off each other’s talents and determination — iron sharpening iron, so to speak.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do when she graduates,” Law said. “I don’t know. Because we just train so well together for every meet and every practice. I think it’s really showing that in meets we’re really starting to improve more and more with each other. So, it’s awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.