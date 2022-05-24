Jefferson had eight players selected to the all-region baseball team for 8-AAAA.
Bowman Horn (shortstop), Jase Peoples (second base) and Spencer Neese (pitcher) were all first-team selections.
Roger Hulsey (catcher), Levin Jones (outfield), Brennan Carter (pitcher) and Brett Kelley (designated hitter) were second-team selections.
Aiden Dumas (third base) received honorable mention recognition.
