The Jefferson baseball program will say goodbye to the two men who have made it the long-running, consistent force that it is.
Head coach Tommy Knight is retiring from his post at season’s end after 22 years, as will longtime assistant coach Andy Fowler, who’s been at Jefferson since 1996.
Both men were honored Friday night in a ceremony during Jefferson’s doubleheader with East Hall.
Knight, who has 446 career wins at Jefferson and 585 overall, had contemplated his decision for a while.
“Really, I’ve been thinking about it for several years,” he said. “I just decided last summer after the summer was over with that I was going to do one more and be done.”
Knight pointed to no single reason to step aside, other than it being a time “to do something different.”
Still, stepping away from 20-plus years at Jefferson weighed heavily on the 57-year-old. While has no doubt it’s the right decision, that hasn’t made saying goodbye easier.
“Especially as it gets closer and closer and reality starts to set in,” Knight said.
While he said being a baseball coach is not his identity, he admits a spring without baseball next year is a strange concept.
“That’s not who I am — I am who I am in Christ — but it’s a big part,” he said. “ … It’s going to be way different. I’m not a person who really likes a lot of change.”
Knight enjoyed an ultra-successful and rather unique run at Jefferson, which includes a state championship and 10 region crowns. He spent a three-year stint at Jefferson in the mid-90s and left to coach college baseball for seven years before returning in 2004 and spending the next 19 seasons.
When Knight sought to get back into high school coaching, the Jefferson job happened to be open.
“I really think the Lord worked it out where we could come back,” Knight said.
And he had no intentions of leaving.
“This is where we wanted our kids to grow up, honestly,” Knight said. “You cannot find a better place for your kids to go to school and a better community to be a part of … It’s just a special place.”
During his second run at Jefferson, the Dragons won nine region championships and claimed the program’s crowning achievement in 2018 — the Class AAAA state title. Jefferson stunned powerhouse Blessed Trinity with a semifinals sweep and defeated Cartersville in three games in the finals in winning its first-ever state baseball title. Making the title even more impressive was winning with essentially the same roster that struggled to a 16-14 mark a year earlier.
“That team just refused to lose ball games,” Knight said of the 2018 squad, “and refused to be beaten, especially late in the season.”
Behind Knight and Fowler’s leadership, Jefferson grew into one of the most consistent and successful baseball programs in the state, averaging over 20 wins a year over 22 years. That’s not, however, what gives Knight the most pride when he reflects.
“It really makes me proud when I have kids come back to practice or come by the field house and see us … I’m as proud of that as I am anything, “Knight said.
“To me, the relationships are what makes it special,” he added.
With that in mind, Knight had to deliver the news to this year’s team that he was retiring.
“It was a lot tougher on me, I’m sure, than it was them,” he said. “We’ve got a good group. I’m close to a lot of these kids, and I’ve really, really enjoyed being around them.”
RARE STINT FOR AN ASSISTANT
Assistant coach Andy Fowler has been a mainstay in the Dragon dugout even longer than Knight, coaching for 27 seasons.
Fowler, who actually went to high school with Knight in Americus, joined the Jefferson program in 1996 under his longtime friend and found a place he didn’t want to leave.
“I’m happy here,” he said. “It’s a good school system. They’ve treated me really well all these years. I just wanted to stay here and do what I was doing.”
But, like Knight, Fowler, believed it was time to move on from coaching baseball.
“I just felt like it’s time for me to step out, and the main thing is to spend a little bit more time with my family,” he said. “That’s really the main thing. Baseball takes up a lot of time … It’s just about year-round.”
Fowler said he’s enjoyed his extended run with Knight.
“It was great,” he said. “Hanging around Tommy, it’s so much baseball knowledge. Being around him all these years, I’ve learned so much.”
Likewise, Knight praised his longtime friend and assistant and marveled at the nearly 30 years of continuity Fowler has brought to Jefferson baseball.
“Stability is huge in any program and to have him here the entire time, that’s almost kind of unheard of,” Knight said.
APPROACHING RETIREMENT
As for retirement, Knight laughed when asked how he’ll spend his time.
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t know.”
He does know, however, that much of that free time will be devoted to his three grandchildren, one of whom is playing baseball and the other two who “are into everything else.”
Knight does make one prediction about his future now that he no longer has to pour hours and hours into Jefferson’s pristine baseball field.
“My yard will actually look good,” Knight joked.
Of course, Knight and Fowler’s time at Jefferson isn’t done just yet. The state baseball playoffs begin Wednesday (April 27) when the Dragons travel to Druid Hills.
“I’d like to play a while,” Knight said. “It would be pretty fun to turn in an another run. We’ll see what happens.”
