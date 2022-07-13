Ezra Crumley had quite the unique start becoming a soccer coach. He explains the start of this journey as an “unorthodox soccer experience.” While at East Jackson High School, Crumley was the physical education teacher. He had always played football growing up so coaching football was a huge passion of his. However, Crumley was ready to assist in coaching more sports. The head boy’s soccer coach position was open and Crumley did not hesitate to take the job.
“Football and soccer resemble each other in many ways. It is still 11 on 11 so I just kind of picked it up from there,” Crumley explained.
Crumley had a little experience playing around on the soccer field but was not completely confident yet with all the ins and outs of soccer.
While at East Jackson Crumley’s team was the region runner-up and also made an appearance at the sweet 16. After coaching two years at East Jackson Crumley started to gain confidence and understand the game much better than before.
Crumley helped lead two programs to success before returning to a place with some familiarity. He brings seven triumphant years of head coaching experience to the table at Jefferson.
Crumley believes his experience as head coach at his past two programs has prepared him for what is to come at Jefferson. “I believe every step you take you learn something new. You learn what to do and how to do it better,” Crumley expressed.
Being a Jackson County High School alum Crumley has always been a part of the “Jefferson bubble” as he explained.
“It is unique that I have the privilege to come in and work for a place like Jefferson that does make you feel right at home,” Crumley stated.
Before coming back to Jefferson High School Crumley was the head boy’s soccer coach at Lanier High School where he won a region championship in 2021.
Crumley explains, “I was not necessarily looking to run from a place, but when this came across my path I prayed about it and realized it would be a good move for our family.”
Coming into Jefferson as a coach, Crumley is aware of the high expectations one must meet.
“It is a bit scary coming into something new. There are different expectations and different levels that have been set up before me and I want to match those and raise them up,” Crumley expressed.
Crumley believes in instilling his players with character, respect, discipline and standards. “I'm excited about going there and trying to bring things that are my extremes with discipline and standards and being a good person,” Crumley said.
Crumley believes in building a better person because the skills are going to follow. “Don’t get me wrong, we are going to heavily focus on skill but that is not the last thing we are going to worry about because that is just going to happen naturally. What does not come naturally is how hard you work at practice, how respectful you are, how you handle tough coaching and how you handle being held to a certain standard,” Crumley explained.
Crumley is looking forward to bringing a well branded product to the field and also exemplifying that product off of the field as well.
Crumley is immensely excited to embark on this new coaching journey at Jefferson High School and is looking for a new challenge that lies ahead of him as the head coach of the boy’s soccer program.
