Colby Clark is a quarterback, but he’s putting up numbers any star running back would envy.
Spearheading Jefferson’s triple option offense, Clark has rushed for 425 yards on 61 carries the past two games as the Dragons seized the Region 8-AAA title. Jefferson (7-1, 5-0 Region 8-AAA) closes the regular season Friday (Nov. 1) at home against Jackson County.
The senior put up 193 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in Jefferson’s 47-12 rout of Morgan County Oct. 18, and then ran roughshod through Monroe Area’s defense last week to the tune of 232 yards and three touchdowns on a workhorse-like 37 carries.
“As they say, big-time players step up in big-time games,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
The 5-10, 195-pound Clark has nearly tripled his season rushing yardage the past two contests. He entered the Morgan County game with 241 yards rushing on the season. After his stellar ground games the past two weeks, he’s boosted that total to 666 yards. He has produced a team-high 14 touchdowns.
Cathcart explained that defenses the last two weeks devoted their attention to defending the bevy of wing backs — including Malaki Starks, Jordan Perry and Kolton Jones — in Jefferson’s triple option offense. And Clark punished defenses accordingly.
“The last few weeks it’s kind of been an overemphasis on defending the field horizontally, therefore giving Colby an opportunity to do what he does as well as anybody in this state,” Cathcart said. “He is one of the best I’ve ever been around.”
Clark is also strong enough — he benches over 400 pounds — to grind out yardage when the defense knows he’s coming.
“He’s good enough that to where it’s not necessarily open, he’s just a talented enough player to make you pay either way,” Cathcart said.
Clark’s rushing numbers are coming behind an offensive line playing at a high level.
Cathcart said junior Colton Steele might have had “his best game as a Dragon” against Monroe Area. He also pointed to “another great performance” from senior center Mason Ware. Meanwhile, senior Gage Swilling is enjoying an “outstanding year.” Dylan Ryoul is undersized on the line, but Cathcart said the sophomore has a “huge heart” and gives “great effort.” The coach also praised the job junior Colton Dufrensne has done on both lines of scrimmage, calling him “an outstanding football player.”
As far as Clark goes, Cathcart envisions a college football program gaining “an unbelievable player on Saturdays.” He also predicts that schools who haven’t been paying attention to Clark might regret that decision.
“And then so many others who have worried about his height or what have you are just going to be, hopefully, defeated several Saturdays by whatever team No. 5 (Clark) decides to go play for,” Cathcart said.
“But no question,” Cathcart added, “he is one of the most productive players that I have ever been around.”
JACKSON COUNTY GAME
Jefferson closes its regular season against a 2-6 Jackson County team carrying a five-game losing streak into Memorial Stadium Friday (Nov. 1).
Cathcart, however, sees a team making strides under one of the state’s most renowned coaches, Rich McWhorter, who is in his first season with the Panthers. McWhorter has 290 wins and four state titles to his credit.
Cathcart noted the Panthers’ defense, as well as the gains Jackson County is making in the weight room.
“They’ve played great defense all year,” Cathcart said. “They’re very physical. You can see that coach (Rich) McWhorter and his staff have them working incredibly hard in the weight room, and you can certainly see improvement and progress that’s made as they’ve gone through this season.”
Cathcart has never crossed paths with McWhorter previously but said he was well-aware of his success at Charlton County, where McWhorter spent 29 seasons.
“I just know how well thought of he is and is well-regarded by a lot of people that I really value what they have to say,” Cathcart said. “Certainly, his record and career speaks for itself.”
Cathcart said his Dragon team will be getting Jackson County’s best shot Friday (Nov. 1) in a crosstown rivalry.
“We think the most important thing for us to focus on is our continued momentum and continued improvement,” Cathcart said, “especially against a team that, frankly, matches up well with us against what we do offensively with such a strong defensive front.”
“The willingness for them to come over here and take their best swing gives them a lot of freedom,” Cathcart added. “And teams like that, particularly in rivalry games, are always dangerous.”
This is also Jefferson’s senior night, and the Dragons will honor a class that has become near and dear to Cathcart.
“I’m not close to emotionally ready to say goodbye to this group,” Cathcart said. “ … They’ve come to be part of my family. They deserve anything good that happens to them.”
NOTES: The Dragons’ star safety-running back, Malaki Starks, left the game with Monroe Area last Friday (Oct. 25) with a what appeared to be ankle sprain. Cathcart said Starks “is feeling better” but listed him as day-to-day in practice this week … Jefferson’s defense continues to play well, allowing just 10.38 points per game. The Dragons have eight interceptions this season, three which have been returned for scores. Jefferson is plus-11 turnover margin … Cathcart praised the blocking of Jefferson’s receivers in the Dragons’ success in the running game. “That’s something that gets overlooked a lot,” he said … Jefferson’s Players of the Week from last Friday’s (Oct. 25) win over Monroe Area were Carter Stephenson (defense), Kade McNally (defense), Colby Clark (offense), Jordan Perry (offense), Austin Redmon (special teams) and Bryson Hill (scout team) … Jefferson's junior varsity completed a 7-0 season with a 42-14 win at home over Habersham Central last Thursday (Oct. 24). “(They’re) just an outstanding class of talented athletes that we’re so excited about the future with and all that they bring to the table, both on and off the field,” Cathcart said. He also pointed to the middle school program, which went 7-1, and the continued success of the recreation department programs. “We’re certainly excited, not just about the remainder of this year, but the direction of the program to continue on a great upward trajectory down the road,” Cathcart said.
