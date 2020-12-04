On an ugly night for a football game, Jefferson made up for it on the scoreboard.
Playing on a drenched, muddy Memorial Stadium turf, the Dragons (12-0) posted their third-straight shutout, dominating No. 9-ranked Hapeville Charter 35-0 Friday (Dec. 4) at home to advance to the state quarterfinals for the seventh time in nine years.
“It’s survive and advance,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “You don’t get style points, and that’s good because on a night like this, it was going to be who can slog the longest.”
Jefferson, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, rushed for 277 yards and got touchdowns from four different players as the Dragons rolled to their sixth-straight win of 35 points or more.
Jefferson has outscored its first two playoff opponents by a combined 100-0. The Dragons are now 12-0 for the second time in school history, matching the start of the 2014 team.
Malaki Starks ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in Friday's win, passing the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Paxton Corkery added 58 yards on just three carries, including a 34-yard touchdown run.
“Offensively, it all starts with the line of scrimmage, those guys up front … when you get a lead you just want to kind of control the line of scrimmage and exert your will,” Cathcart said. “And against a very good defense, we were able to do that.”
The Dragons limited Hapeville Charter, which won a state title three years ago, to just 126 yards of total offense. The Hornets switched to a more mobile quarterback, Nicholas Price, over starter Rashad Render in the second half, but Jefferson limited Hapeville Charter to just 20 yards of offense the final two quarters.
“I thought our defense played really well containing him, as good an athlete as he was,” Cathcart said.
Starks got the Dragons started with a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, tight-roping the right sideline for last 15 or so yards to put Jefferson up 6-0 at the 4:03 mark.
Dragon wide receiver Spencer Neese scored in unconventional fashion in the second quarter, snatching an apparent fumble from Starks out of the air and scoring from 18 yards out with 4:45 left before halftime. Bowman Horn tacked on a two-point conversion to push the lead to 14-0.
The Dragons quickly added a non-offensive touchdown when Max Aldridge picked up a mishandled punt attempt deep in Hapeville Charter territory and scored from three yards out, pushing the score to 21-0 with 3:36 left before halftime.
Cathcart said he was proud of his team for cashing in on a special teams error.
“Most big games are lost, they’re not won,” he said. “So we have to be able to take advantage of mistakes in special teams … To view every phase of the game as an opportunity for an at-bat, to put points on the board says a lot about the aggressiveness of our football team. I’m proud of Max, and I’m proud of the job that we did tonight.”
Jefferson tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half to turn the game into a rout.
Corkery broke free for his 34-yard score — pushing a scrum of players the final 10 yards — on the Dragons’ first possession coming out of halftime. That increased the lead to 28-0 with 10:00 left in the third quarter.
Carter Stephenson picked off a pass later in the quarter, and Starks hit Neese for a 45-yard completion, setting the Dragons up on the Hapeville Charter 2-yard line. Starks scored one play later, pushing the lead to 35-0 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Rem Maxwell led Jefferson’s defense with six solo tackles on the night. The Dragons limited Hapeville Charter to 26 yards passing. The Hornets finished with 100 yards on the ground.
Jefferson will play at least one more game in Memorial Stadium when it hosts the winner of Carver-Columbus and Baldwin next Friday. The Dragons benefitted from the GHSA’s “universal coin flip,” which awarded hosting rights to the teams in upper portion of the quarterfinals brackets.
“Which is a huge advantage, just to play at home — on hopefully on a prettier night that this,” Cathcart said.
The Dragons will try to earn their second trip to the state semifinals in the last five seasons when they play in Round 3 next week.
“It’s a broken record — and I hope it keeps playing — but it’s just a lot of fun to coach these guys and a lot of fun to coach with this staff, and I’m just extremely proud of them,” Cathcart said. “And I’m glad that we get blessed with another week to fight together.”
