Other than an odd day and start time for a high school football game, everything else about Jefferson’s first-round playoff pairing with Mt. Zion-Jonesboro went as expected.
And the expectation was a lot of Jefferson touchdowns.
The host Dragons (11-0) built leads of 28-0 after a quarter and 56-0 at the half in an easy 65-0 win over the outmatched Bulldogs (2-6) in a game played on a Saturday afternoon due to a referee shortage.
“First off, this time of year, it’s win and advance, or lose and count equipment,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “So, the objective was met, and we got a lot of guys in the game. We played really clean early. It was good to play that way, scoring quickly early.”
Jefferson, which will take on either Heritage-Catoosa or Hapeville Charter next week (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) at home in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs, moved to 11-0 for the fourth time in school history with the win.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Cathcart said. “The schedule changed for the week, an open week in terms of we had Thanksgiving and no school, and they handled it really, really well. I’m proud of our coaches and players for the way they handled this week.”
The top-seeded Dragons scored long touchdowns on each of its first two offensive plays and built a 28-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.
Jefferson finished with 411 total yards and limited the No. 4-seed Bulldogs to just 17 total yards on 42 plays. Mt. Zion finished with -18 yards rushing.
Malaki Starks ran for 89 yards on just three carries and a touchdown to lead the Dragons, who finished with 335 rushing yards. He also threw a touchdown pass.
Jefferson began subbing in backup quarterback Carter Stephenson during the third series of the contest and played three quarterbacks in the first half alone.
The Dragons got off to a fast start shortly after the 1 p.m. kickoff. After Jefferson’s defense forced a three-and-out, Bowman Horn raced 42 yards for a touchdown on the Dragons’ first play from scrimmage. Starks then followed with a 67-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage and the rout was on.
Stephenson then went under center for Starks and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Perry and followed with a 17-yard touchdown run on an option keeper, pushing the lead to 28-0 with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
Starks went back under center and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Crawley early in the second quarter, followed by a 49-yard touchdown run by Kam Robinson and a 3-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Copeland, set up by a mishandled punt from Mt. Zion.
Perry closed the Dragons’ first-half scoring barrage with a defensive touchdown, intercepting a pass at Mt. Zion’s 28-yard line and taking it back for a score and a 56-0 Jefferson lead.
Little happed in the second half due to a running clock, but Jefferson's defense did record a safety with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, while Tre Reece added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter with 11:15 remaining.
Jefferson began kneeling on the ball on the Mt. Zion 6-yard line with 3:15 remaining with the clock running.
Eleven different Jefferson players ended up carrying the ball in the rout. Perhaps the busiest Dragon was place kicker Owen Botts, who went 9-of-9 on PATs.
Austin Redmon led the Dragons defensively with four tackles. Twenty different Jefferson players recorded a tackle.
Cathcart said he was happy to get the team’s subs into the contest.
“We’re blessed to have some depth,” he said. “Some of them don’t get to play as much as they’d like, but they do an incredible job of as a very talented ‘look team’ for us.’ So maybe for morale and some playoff experience, it’s always good (to get them in) and always a plus.”
As for playing on Saturday, Cathcart said the afternoon reminded him of his college football coaching days at Presbyterian “with maybe a few more folks here.”
Cathcart said his team maintained its focus despite not playing a traditional Friday game.
“Our kids responded,” he said. “We’ve told them before, not to put all the burden on them, but the playoffs belong to the players. It’s their responsibility to be ready to play … We shouldn’t need a big Knute Rockne talk before a playoff game because they should know it’s big boy football, and it matters now.”
The Dragons stand to face a much stiffer test next week against Heritage-Catoosa or Hapeville Charter at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m anxious to be at home and get back into a regular routine,” Cathcart said.
