While Jefferson’s offense is averaging nearly 40 points per game, the Dragons are flexing their muscles on equally well on the other side of the ball.
Entering this Friday’s (Oct. 23) region matchup with Cedar Shoals, Jefferson ranks No. 9 in Class AAAA scoring defense, allowing opponents just 11.4 points per contest against a schedule that’s included top-10 opponents Rabun County and Flowery Branch.
Jefferson, led by defensive coordinator Tom Parker, limited those high-powered offenses to a combined 24 points.
“Coach (Tom) Parker and his staff do an incredible job,” Dragon coach Gene Cathcart said. “We knew we returned a good many players with a great deal of experience, but they’ve played exceptionally well.”
Linebacker Rem Maxwell leads all Dragon defenders with 31 tackles, while defensive linemen Paxton Corkery and Jahiem Hardy are second and third on that list with 27 and 24 tackles, respectively. Corkery leads Jefferson with four sacks. The Dragons have racked up 32 tackles for loss in their first five games. Jefferson has also intercepted five passes in five games. The Dragons produced defensive scores for touchdowns in their wins over Mountain View and Hart County.
When assessing his defense, Cathcart points out that it has done several things well — limited big plays, tackled well in space, pressuring passers without having to blitz, been stingy in pass coverage and played physically against opposing running games.
“A concern would be we know we’re not the biggest group of defenders in the state, but our guys have done a great job of being very physical,” Cathcart said.
While Jefferson has talent along the defensive front, throughout the linebacking corps and a stout secondary, it’s how those parts function so cohesively that has impressed Cathcart the most. And Jefferson has had so few busted assignments thus far, which is critical.
“An offensive bust may get you into second-and-nine,” Cathcart said. “A defensive bust, usually the other band is playing, so there’s a lot of pressure on those guys assignment-wise … They’ve done a really, really good job of taking a pretty complicated defensive scheme and not having very many mental mistakes in it.”
Jefferson, which hosts Cedar Shoals Friday (Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.) won a region title last year and advanced to the state quarterfinals, but hopes to surpass last year’s success with this group.
Cathcart said a defense playing the way the Dragons’ has allows them to feel like they’ll be in every game. It can also make a good season a great one.
“The old adage goes, ‘Defense wins championships,’” Cathcart said. “Late in the year, when it’s cold and teams are all pretty good offensively, it seems to year-in and year-out be the ones that are playing good defense that stay around the longest in the playoffs.”
And this defensive group as the potential to be special.
This is Cathcart’s 16th season as a head coach — a stint that includes one state championship and three state finals appearances. This defense could very well rank as his best by season’s end. He said those units make their mark in critical region and playoff games.
“If they rise up, they certainly have the potential to be not only one of the best that I’ve ever coached, but be one of the best this school has had,” Cathcart said.
KEY REGION MATCHUP WITH JAGUARS AHEAD
Cathcart compared this Friday’s night slate of Region 8-AAA games to “moving day” at the Masters.
Jefferson and Cedar Shoals, both at 2-0 in the region, face off, while Flowery Branch (a top-10 team) and North Oconee (2-0 in the region) will also play Friday.
“I think the region picture will become a lot more clear after this week,” Cathcart said.
The Dragons will play a 2-3 Cedar Shoals team that played a demanding non-region schedule consisting of Oconee County, Clarke Central and St. Pius X. Cathcart noted that the Jaguars actually out-gained Class AAA No. 3-ranked Oconee County in a loss.
Cathcart expressed his respect for Cedar Shoals coach Leroy Ryles, a former Nick Saban assistant at LSU, who guided Clarke Central to the state title game in 2019. He led Cedar Shoals to a 16-8 mark over the past two seasons after the program had struggled to win games earlier in the last decade.
“Just an outstanding football coach,” he said. “He’s certainly turned the culture around there.”
Cathcart expects his Dragons to face a physical Jaguar defense, a hallmark of Ryles’ teams. Offensively, the Jaguars feature running back Jerdavian Colbert, who ran for nearly 1,200 yards last year as a junior.
“They’re one of those dangerous teams — a combination of athleticism and really good coaching, plus they’re battle tested,” Cathcart said.
NOTES: Cathcart noted that Jefferson had 10 players make all A’s and 32 players earn all A’s or B’s on recently-released progress reports, giving the team 42 players with a 3.0 grade-point average or better.
“I’m just really proud of them for that,” Cathcart said.
