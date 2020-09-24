Coaches often speak of learning from a loss, but Jefferson finds itself hoping to learn from a big win.
Dragon football coach Gene Cathcart was pleased that his team got the job done last week but is eager to shore up issues that arose in a 28-14 victory over Class AA No. 1-ranked Rabun County last week.
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (2-0) host Class AAAAAAA Mountain View Friday (Sept. 25) at 7:30 p.m.
“There was a lot that did go right that we saw on film, but there’s certainly a good many kind of self-inflicted wounds that we have to clean up,” Cathcart said, “and we’ll certainly try to clean that up this week on the practice field.”
Cathcart said his team dealt with substitution issues, which he called “discouraging,” and was generally not productive enough offensively in first-down situations, which forced his squad into more third down situations that it’s accustomed. Defensively, the Dragons hemmed up blue-chip quarterback Gunner Stockton but allowed more third-down conversions that Cathcart would have preferred.
“We’ve got plenty of stuff to work on, but at the same time are really proud of how hard our kids played,” Cathcart said.
The coach expects another tough assignment this week on the heels of its showdown with Rabun County. Cathcart calls Mountain View “a talented seven-A bunch.” The Bears are 1-2 with losses to Parkview, which was nationally-ranked, and undefeated Lanier.
Cathcart referred to Mountain View’s schedule as a gauntlet of the top Class AAAAAAA schools as well as other top-flight programs in other classes.
The Bears’ slate of opponents includes six foes that are ranked in the top 10 of the respective classifications.
Mountain View plays in one of the top region’s in the state, one that includes Mill Creek and North Gwinnett, both of which are ranked in the top 10 in Class AAAAAAA.
“They’re certainly going to be battle-tested,” Cathcart said. “Lanier’s coaching staff came away very impressed with their receivers and their offensive execution and also just they have good size and good team speed. And that’s seven-A good size and good team speed … We’ve got great respect for them, and we know it will be a big challenge Friday night at Memorial Stadium,” Cathcart said.
Cathcart said his team, like many others, is still trying to settle into their season following a preseason without scrimmages.
“They’re games and they matter and they’re important, but they’re also a learning lab without (having) the scrimmages and spring practice and things like that,” Cathcart said. “Not just us, but all teams are having to grow up in a hurry.”
“Our kids have handled it well,” Cathcart added, “but he more game situations we get under our belt, the better off we’ll be.”
NOTES: Jefferson’s Players of the Week for the Rabun County game were Jordan Perry (Player of the Game), Colton Steele (offense), Jaheim Hardy (defense), Owen Botts (special teams) and Reese Johnson (“Dragon-Hearted Player of the Week).
