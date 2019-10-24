Jefferson will play for the region championship Friday night, though it might feel as if this is the third-straight week the 8-AAA title has hung in the balance for the Dragons.
On Oct. 11, Jefferson won 28-23 over fifth-ranked Hart County, a team the coaches pegged as the preseason favorite to win the region. Then last Friday (Oct. 18), the Dragons (6-1,4-0 Region 8-AAA) defeated Morgan County, who was the co-leader in 8-AAA.
Now, the final hurdle is this week against Monroe Area, which has lost just once in region play and is coming off an upset win over Hart County. The Purple Hurricanes are the defending 8-AAA champions.
“We certainly are excited about it,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “It is what it is. At some point, the road to being region champions runs through last year’s region champion. As they say, to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”
Given his team’s recent string of tough games, Cathcart joked that he won’t make any trips to Las Vegas anytime soon, having drawn a schedule that featured the three best teams in the region in successive weeks.
“I’m not exactly the best gambler there is,” Cathcart said.
A win Friday (Oct. 18) would clinch the 8-AAA title since Jefferson could finish its region schedule no worse than 5-1. The only other team that could match that would be Morgan County, which has one region loss, but the Dragons own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Bulldogs 47-12 last Friday (Oct. 18).
Against Monroe Area this week, Jefferson faces a Purple Hurricane team following up one of the great seasons in their program’s history — a 12-1 record with a state quarterfinals finish — with a solid campaign in its own right. Monroe Area improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in region play with its 28-21 win over then-No. 10 Hart County on Oct. 18. Cathcart called that victory “a huge win.” The Purple Hurricanes have won four of their last five games.
“Certainly, they had an incredible year last year,” Cathcart said. “Coach (Kevin) Reach and his staff do an outstanding job. They were hit hard by graduation, but do return some awfully good players who are playing very well right now.”
Monroe Area’s biggest loss to graduation was quarterback Chandler Byron, who ran for over 2,700 yards last year. But Selatian Straughter, a sophomore, has stepped in and provided the Purple Hurricanes with yet another dual-threat quarterback with which opponents must contend.
“This guy is cut from the same cloth (as Byron),” Cathcart said. “He’s incredibly mobile and tough to tackle in space.”
With Straughter, Monroe Area keeps the chains moving. Cathcart said opposing defenses seemingly have Straughter stopped on third down, but he escapes for a first-down run or makes a big throw.
“They’re really good on third down,” Cathcart said.
Straughter has weapons around him, too, such as Clay Branch (running back), Zavius Williams (running back), Zariahm Blade (running back) and Danarius Hendrix (receiver).
Defensively, 295-pound Jontavious Jackson mans the middle for the Purple Hurricanes on the defensive line.
“He jumps off the film at you,” Cathcart said. “He’s probably one of the physically strongest and most mobile combination defensive linemen that we will have faced this year.”
Jackson’s presence in the middle could cause problems with the Dragons running the fullback dive in its triple-option offense.
“Obviously, with what we do offensively, he could be quite a disruption to us getting all phases of what we want established, established,” Cathcart said.
For the second time in three weeks, Jefferson will try to win a big region game on the road. Cathcart points to the tough task ahead.
“We know we’re going to get their (Monroe Area’s) best effort with everything on the line Friday night in what we’ve been told is an incredibly hostile environment to play,” he said.
With a win, though, would come the spoils of a region title. A No. 1 seed in the state playoffs would allow the Dragons to host at least the first two rounds.
“It guarantees you home field opportunities for playoff games … It’s difficult to go to quality opponents in playoff games and win games,” Cathcart said. “So, the region championship is a goal and the highest seed we can possibly get is a goal that goes hand-in-hand with that.”
NOTES: Players of the week for the win over Morgan County Friday (Oct. 18) were Colby Clark (offense), Mason Ware (defense), Kam Robinson (defense), Carter Stephenson (special teams) and Hayden Dial (scout team) … Cathcart pointed out that the junior varsity is 6-0 and hosts its final game Thursday (Oct. 24) at 5:30 p.m. against Habersham Central on the turf field. The middle school team finished its season at 7-1 … Cathcart praised his team’s academic success, noting that 42 players on the roster have at least a 3.5 GPA and at least a 3.0 core GPA.
