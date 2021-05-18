Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart joked that parents and fans watching Monday’s practice might be “in misery.”
With an entire summer slate upcoming to throw the football, the Dragons — who opted not to play a spring game — have dedicated the spring practice slate to focusing on the nuts and bolts of the game instead of showcasing perhaps the more entertaining aspects.
“The beauty of spring is you get to work on small, incremental bites,” Cathcart said. “Today, I’m not even sure we’ve thrown the football, even though we’ve had other days where that was a point of emphasis.
“Knowing that we will be throwing and covering all summer, this allows us to really emphasize our run defense and our rush offense. So, even though it may not be fun for folks to watch, it sure is good to get those fundamentals in.”
Jefferson, which is coming off a 14-1 season and state-runner-up finish in 2020, went through spring drills eyeing replacements in spots in the secondary and along the lines of scrimmage. But the overarching objective of Jefferson’s spring session is to establish depth.
“The key to us being as successful as we’re able to be is, even though we play guys on both sides of the ball, is to be able to rest them, and really have 22 different bodies that at crunch time that we feel good about being in the game,” Cathcart said.
The Dragons have gotten a long look at backup quarterback Max Aldridge during the spring session with star quarterback Malaki Starks — last year’s Class AAAA Offensive Player of the Year — having spent the spring on Jefferson’s track and field team.
“Max has done a tremendous job,” Cathcart said. “All our quarterbacks have. Justin Beatty has done very well. Aiden Mixon is still getting used to the full-speed action whereas Max has really come a long way with that.”
Cathcart also praised younger quarterbacks Avery Lynch and Rett Hemphill.
As spring practice wraps up, Cathcart announced the addition of a new assistant coach, Quinn Backus, to his staff.
With Backus, the Dragons will add a former college football star who is regarded as one of the best players — if not the best — to ever play at Coastal Carolina.
Backus was a three-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-American in college and then spent time professionally with the Houston Texans and the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian football League. He will coach fullbacks and will work in social and emotional learning within the school system.
Backus and Cathart go a long way back as Backus played for Cathcart at South Carolina powerhouse Greenwood, where Backus was a high school All-American.
“Quinn Backus is not only one of the finest players I’ve ever coached, he’s one of the best people that I’ve ever been fortunate enough to coach and be around,” Cathcart said.
Backus previously coached at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School.
“We’re very, very fortunate to have him join our family,” Cathcart said.
