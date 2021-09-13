The Jefferson football team indeed non-region play with another emphatic win Friday night at Mountain View.
The Dragons won 41-14 behind 100-yard rushing nights from Tre Reece (148 yards) and Sammy Brown (107 yards). Malachi Starks added two touchdowns and 49 yards of offense along with an interception on defense.
Jefferson (4-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) scored 41 points before Mountain View could find the end zone, including 21 points in the first quarter. Starks scored the first two touchdowns of the game on carries of 12 yards and one yard. Madin bailey scored on a 25-yard run with 15 seconds left in the first half to give the Dragons an early 21-0 lead.
Tre Reece had Jefferson’s most explosive plays of the night. He had a 48-yard touchdown run seven minutes into the second quarter to give Jefferson a 28-0 lead at halftime. Four minutes into the third quarter, Reece had a 40-yard touchdown run. The Dragons led 340 following a botched extra-point try.
Max Aldridge hit Spense Neese on a 35-yard pass late in the third quarter to extend Jefferson’s lead to 41-0. Mountain View scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter to end the game 41-14.
The Dragons outgained the Bears 494-176. Quarterback Tre Moss led Mountain View with 87 passing yards and 80 rushing yards.
Jefferson (4-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) is off this Friday giving it an extra week to prepare for arguably the biggest game of the regular season; the Region 8-AAAA opener against Flowery Branch. The Falcons were Region runners up last year and are off to a 2-1 start in 2021. Jefferson’s 40-10 win over Flowery Branch last year was the difference in the region standings.
