Jefferson proved all season long it could administer the first-round knockout. It showed Friday it could win the proverbial 15 rounder.
Following multiple weeks of blowout wins, the No. 2-ranked Dragons (13-0) outlasted No. 3-ranked Carver-Columbus (10-1) 28-22 at home, recovering the Tigers’ onside kick attempt with 25 seconds left to end the game and advance to the state semifinals for the second time in the last five years.
“At some point, you’re going to get in a heavyweight ring, and you’re going to taste your own blood,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “We gave some blows. We didn’t flinch when we took some blows. And at the end of a true, 4A playoff football game, there’s only one left standing and both are battered. I’m very proud of them for finding a way to win, and that’s what it really amounts to.”
Jefferson, which is 13-0 for the first time in school history, will play Benedictine (9-2) on the road in Savannah next Friday (Dec. 18).
Cathcart called moving on “a good feeling.” Jefferson lost a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals last year against Crisp County.
“Last year, we were one play short, this year, we were one play over the top,” Cathcart said. “And that’s how close it is in this kind of thing. We’re excited to be going into the Final Four and don’t really mind the bus trip now.”
After winning by 35 points or more in their last six contests — and not surrendering a point since a Nov. 5 win over Chestatee – the Dragons overcame a high-powered Carver-Columbus team who threw for 219 yards and outgained them by nearly 100 yards (380-287).
But the Dragons’ best player came through when needed. Malaki Starks scored three touchdowns, including an 8-yarder with 5:06 left in the game to put Jefferson up by two scores, 28-14. Starks also converted a key fourth-and-six with a 10-yard gain to keep the Dragons’ final touchdown drive alive.
Jefferson finished with 229 yards rushing on 50 attempts. Starks ran for 83 yards on 18 carries, while Kolton Jones, returning from an injury, added 53 yards on six carries. Reese Johnson, also back from an injury, ran for 49 yards on eight carries. Paxton Corkery added a touchdown.
“The offensive line fought awfully hard,” Cathcart said. “They (Carver-Columbus) had a lot of bodies in the box, and they’re athletic enough in the secondary to break on balls and make plays. They had a good scheme and a good plan.”
Jefferson led 28-14 with under a minute left when Carver-Columbus’ Devin Riles threw a 70-yard pass to Jaiden Credle to set up the Tigers on the Dragon 10. Riles threw a touchdown pass to Willie Bonilla one play later and then hit Credle for a 2-point conversion to pull the Tigers within six points (28-22) with 25 seconds left.
Riles finished 18-of-34 passing for 219 yards.
But Spencer Neese extinguished any hopes for a Caver-Columbus miracle by covering the Tigers’ subsequent onside kick attempt.
“You’ve got to give them a lot of props,” Cathcart said. “They fought all the way to the end of this deal.”
Jefferson jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the Tigers with a one-yard, first-quarter touchdown run from Starks — on the heels of a 32-yard gain from Johnson — followed by a one-yard, second-quarter score from Corkery, who dove over the top to break the plane of the goal line.
But Carver-Columbus answered with an 18-play, 77-yard drive that ate up 5:29 and ended with Credle scoring from a yard out with 4:21 left before halftime, marking the first points scored on the Dragon defense in 15 quarters.
Midway through the third quarter, Jefferson’s defense produced turnover on downs, turning back Credle on a fourth-and-one at the Dragon 43.
That set up a seven-play drive that saw Starks find the end zone from seven yards out — carrying a scrum of players with him the last few yards — on fourth-and-two to push the lead to 21-6 with 3:46 left in the third quarter. A 38-yard pass from Starks to Dawson Crawley set up the touchdown. Crawley actually found the end zone on the pass play but ball was brought back to the 15-yard line due to an illegal block.
Carver-Columbus made things interesting with two fourth-quarter scores. Riles threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Bonilla early in the quarter and then to Bonilla from 10 yards out in the closing seconds — both scores cutting the Dragons’ lead to one possession — before the Dragons’ finally sealed it with Neese’s handing of the Tigers’ onside kick.
Jefferson now becomes the fifth team in school history to reach the semifinals.
“I’m just awfully proud of them (the players) and proud of our coaches,” Cathcart said. “We probably didn’t get many style points tonight, but the choices are win and advance or count equipment. Our kids will be keeping their equipment for a while.”
