En route to a program-best 13-0 start, Jefferson has been able to ground a few potent passing attacks along the way.
The Dragons will be tasked with doing that again.
This Friday (Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.) they’ll make a 4.5-hour, 250-mile drive to Savannah for the Class AAAA semifinals to face No. 4-ranked Benedictine (9-2), a military school quite adept at using its aerial weapons.
Cadet quarterback Holden Geriner has thrown for 2,488 yards and 23 touchdowns against one interception. The junior has passed for over 300 yards in a game three times this season.
“They’re just so efficient in their pass offense,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “They’ve got playmakers, but he delivers the ball, he gets it out of his hand very quickly. For the number of passes he’s attempted, to have that few interceptions is really remarkable.”
Speaking of those playmakers, three Cadets have racked up over 500 receiving yards this season — Trent Broadnax, Justin Thomas and Zaquan Bryan. Broadnax is the top target out of that group with over 1,000 yards receiving this year for the Benedictine, which is averaging 39.3 points per game.
“They really do a good job offensively,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, encountered prolific passing teams in games against both Rabun County and Flowery Branch (and were successful on both occasions).
“Statistically, Benedictine may be even more efficient than those two outstanding offenses,” Cathcart said.
But Benedictine’s offensive identity has an added component for which Jefferson must account.
“Their depth at receiver and willingness to keep their physical, Wing-T identity as part of their offense forces us to have to prepare for not only one of the top spread offenses in the state but also one that is very adept and experienced at running the Wing-T,” Cathcart said.
Leading the Cadet ground forces is running back LeShon Brooks, who has 918 yards rushing on the season, including a 146-yard effort against Riverdale in the quarterfinals.
Cathcart noted that while some offenses have impressive stats, they aren’t necessarily built for the playoffs because they quickly become one-dimensional.
He said that’s certainly not the case with Benedictine.
“The ability they have to do both makes you play them honest,” he said.
Defensively, outside linebacker Holden Sapp leads the Cadets with 93 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Cathcart said Sapp is “a very good player.” Benedictine also features Bryce Pashke (44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) along the defensive line.
“We won’t have the opportunity to see much film of them having to defend something like what we do,” Cathcart said of the Cadets’ defense. “But they’re extremely well-coached. Both sides of the ball are complicated scheme-wise. You know that they have smart players who have a lot of football savvy.”
