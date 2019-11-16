The Jefferson football team will move to the second round of the state playoffs, turning a close opening-round game into a rout with a late surge.
The No. 1-seed Dragons (9-1) scored 29 unanswered points in the final 16:48 Friday to pull away from No. 4 seed Sonoraville (5-6) for a 49-17 win at home.
Jefferson, winners of nine-straight games, will face No. 2 seed Appling County in Round 2 of the Class AAA playoffs next Friday (Nov. 22) at home.
The Dragons only led the Phoenix 20-17 midway through the third quarter on a rainy night before breaking the game open with touchdowns from Colby Clark, Kolton Jones, Jordan Perry and another from Clark.
Clark finished with 146 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Kade McNally, who scored on a 76-yard run in the second quarter, added 111 yards on just three carries.
Perry finished with 68 yards rushing on three carries, including a 45-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run.
Jones had 31 yards on three carries with a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson rushed for 390 yards on just 35 carries (11.14 per rush) in advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
