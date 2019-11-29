All Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart asked was for his team to hit back in the second half.
The Dragons (10-2) did so, though it fell just short in the quarterfinals.
Down 22-7 at intermission, Jefferson rallied to within two points of Crisp County (10-3), but couldn't complete the comeback after turning the ball over on a contested call on a potential game-winning drive in a 22-20 loss Friday on the road.
"All in all, what a great effort in the second half," Dragon coach Gene Cathcart said. "They responded at halftime, and really came out and laid everything they had on the field, and I'm extremely proud of them for that. Like we explained to them, our love for them is unconditional. That may not be your typical coach thing to say, but that's how we are here."
Crisp County dominated most of the first half — scoring 22 unanswered points — but Jefferson seniors Kade McNally and Colby Clark both scored second-half touchdowns to cut the Cougars' lead to 22-20.
The Dragons later took over at their own 32 with 4:14 remaining, but the game ultimately ended when officials ruled that Malaki Starks fumbled after a first-down catch at the Cougars' 35 with 1:49 left. Jefferson coaches argued that Starks' knee was down, but the call wasn't overruled, and Crisp County knelt on the ball to run out the clock.
"It's disappointing that it comes down to an official's call," Cathcart said. "I won't know until I study it on film if he was right or wrong. There were still several other opportunities we had to make plays that we just didn't quite get it done."
The Dragons’ season-ending loss was its first defeat in over three months since dropping their season opener to Oconee County. Jefferson’s accomplishments this season included a 10-win campaign for the seventh time in eight years, a fourth region title in eight seasons and a sixth quarterfinals appearance in the last eight years.
Even in an emotional loss, Clark — a senior — called this his favorite season in his four-year Dragon career.
"This team ... no one expected us to be here," he said. "No one expected the fight that we give. The smallest team that's been here my four years. We never win the look contest. We came out on the field and no one expected us to do what we did, and I wish we'd had a little bit more time, but this is how it goes."
Check back later for more on this story.
