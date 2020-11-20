If the dream of every punt returner is to “take it to the house,” then Jefferson’s Kam Robinson started a mini-subdivision Friday night.
Madison County just couldn’t catch the senior Jefferson speedster, who took the ball to the house from beyond midfield four times Friday night, three on first-half punt returns and once in the second half on an option pitch. He finished with 326 all-purpose yards. The explosive plays put the Dragons on cruise control in an easy region road win over the Red Raiders to cap off Jefferson’s perfect 10-0 regular season. Madison County finished the 2020 campaign at 3-7.
Robinson kept the Dragon offense off the field until midway through the first quarter with two return scores from approximately 60 yards out after two three-and-out Madison County possessions to start the game, putting Jefferson up 13-0 after a missed PAT kick on the first score.
The return man mishandled a punt in the second quarter, but picked up the ball, avoided Red Raiders, pushed his way straight ahead, then cut hard left and took the ball to the end zone from roughly 90 yards out, while compiling more than 200 return yards in the first half.
But the senior wasn’t done. With a running clock shortening the game in the second half, Robinson put up the only points after intermission, taking an option pitch from Malaki Starks 59 yards down the right sideline for a third-quarter touchdown.
Jefferson also scored Friday on a 15-yard pass from Starks to Jordan Perry in the first quarter, a seven-yard-quarterback keeper by Carter Stephenson early in the second quarter and an 11-yard scoring connection from Starks to Perry midway through the second.
The Dragons rushed for 239 yards on just 25 carries, led by Robinson, whose 59 yard touchdown run was his only carry of the night. Starks added 48 yards on just three carries.
Madison County struggled to move the ball at all against the stifling Dragon defense that kept the Red Raiders on their own side of the field for most of the night. Jefferson allowed just 53 yards on 44 plays in recording its second shutout of the year.
Rem Maxwell led Jefferson with six tackles, while Kadin Bailey had five tackles and a sack.
Jefferson will face Mt. Zone-Jonesboro next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at home in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs. The Dragons will be making their 10th-straight state playoff appearance.
