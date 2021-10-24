The Jefferson football team’s string of dominant victories continued Friday (Oct. 22) at Chestatee.
Behind a 34-point first quarter, the Dragons defeated the War Eagles 41-7 with touchdowns from five different players. Jefferson hosts North Oconee next Friday with the Region 8-AAAA Championship on the line.
Jordan Perry had 87 yards on five carries. Tre Reece had 76 yards on just four carries and Reese Johnson picked up 75 yards on 12 carries. The Dragons outgained the War Eagles 351-113 and Chestatee gained -2 rushing yards.
Jefferson (8-0, 4-0 Region 8-AAAA) wasted no time putting Chestatee away. Tre Reece took a toss sweep 10 yards into the end zone for the first score with 9:05 left in the first quarter. After Malaki Starks recovered a fumble deep in War Eagle territory, Reese Johnson scored on a powerful 12-yard run through the middle of Chestatee’s defense. Jefferson led 14-0 with 7:55 left in the first quarter.
Just two minutes later, Reece found the end zone again, this time on a 58-yard option pitch from quarterback Max Aldridge. The play was well blocked as Reece had a clear path down the sideline. Jefferson led 20-0 with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
Jordan Perry scored on a handoff from 17-yards out with 5:37 left in the first quarter, extending Jefferson’s lead to 27-0. Isaiah Copeland scored on a powerful 19-yard run up the middle to give Jefferson a 34-0 lead with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
Kadin bailey became the fifth Dragon to score when he took a toss sweep 29 yards into the end zone. Jefferson led 41-0 with 5:41 left in the second quarter.
Chestatee prevented the shutout with a touchdown run with 3:32 left in regulation. Jefferson won 41-7.
