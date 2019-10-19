JEFFERSON — Any concerns Jefferson fans might have had for a letdown against Morgan County following a big win over Hart County vanished by the third quarter.
A Rem Maxwell interception, followed by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Colby Clark to Dawson Crawley, opened up a commanding 27-6 Dragon lead in what ended up being a 47-12 rout Friday on homecoming.
“The coaches, they’ve been on us all week about not looking past it,” Clark said. “That we’ve got to play it just like we did against Hart County, to come at it the same way, and I think that’s exactly what we did, and I think we executed on our offense and defense.”
Jefferson (6-1, 4-0 Region 8-AAA), which beat then-No. 5 Hart County 28-23 last week, gashed Morgan County (6-2, 3-1) for 435 yards rushing and 27 first downs. The Bulldogs came into the game undefeated in region play.
“That was a fun game,” Clark said. “We knew they were a good, physical team. We knew that coming into the game, and our team just showed out. The blocking, the line did great. Our receivers did great.”
Clark led the ground assault, rumbling for 193 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries as Jefferson notched its sixth-straight win. Including his throw to Crawley, Clark accounted for five touchdowns.
“Everybody played well, but when he is playing well, he distributes the ball to where it needs to be,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said, “and tonight it was one of those things where it needs to be in his hands a good bit … He played so well. He ran so physically. He’s just a baller.”
Kolton Jones added 91 yards on six carries and a 24-yard touchdown. Paxton Corkery also found the end zone, scoring on a 22-yard run. He finished with 32 yards on three carries.
Due to their dominant ground game, the Dragons attempted just two passes. Jefferson dominated the time of possession, 31:17-17:53.
Despite its offensive success, Jefferson led just 14-6 at the half.
Colby Clark scored the first of his four touchdowns with a five-yard run with 2:03 left in the first quarter, which Morgan County answered with a two-yard run from Keirreon Farley — set up by a 45-yard pass from Trent Folds to Jerrit Wyatt — in the closing seconds of quarter. Jones put Jefferson back ahead, 14-6, taking an option pitch and scooting 24 yards for a score.
Perhaps the key play of the first half — and one of the biggest of the game — came with just two minutes remaining in the first half. Jefferson’s defense stopped Farley short of the goal line on fourth down to preserve the eight-point lead.
“Anytime you feel like you’ve given up points and suddenly you stop them, it is a huge momentum shift,” Cathcart said. “And I’m proud that once (defensive coordinator) Tom (Parker) and them got us the ball (back), that offensively we grinded it out and didn’t have to give it back … That was big.”
The Dragons then responded with a 33-point second half to turn the game into a blowout.
Jefferson opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 57-yard scoring march. Clark highlighted the drive with a 24-yard run to set up his own one-yard touchdown.
Maxwell then went up and picked off a Folds pass at midfield and raced to the Bulldog 21-yard line. The next play, Clark found an open Crawley, who’d beaten the defensive back on the coverage, for a touchdown, giving the Dragons a three-touchdown lead with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
“We had great execution on that pass play,” Clark said. “We’ve been trying to get that lately off a turnover, a big play like that.”
Malaki Starks came up with another Dragon interception on the Bulldogs’ subsequent drive, picking the ball off at the Jefferson five. The Dragons answered with a 95-yard drive, keyed by a 50-yard run from Jones and capped off with a three-yard score from Clark, to increase the lead to 34-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson added two more scores before the night was through — Corkery’s 22-yard touchdown run and a five-yard run by Clark. Morgan County’s final touchdown came in between those two scores when Farley took a kickoff back for a touchdown.
“We may have taken a step back in some special teams, giving up the kick return and missing a few extra points,” Cathcart said. “I’m a little bit frustrated with that, but the group continues to get better and continues to work hard on the practice field and be unselfish. They’re just a lot of fun to coach.”
Jefferson will turn its attention to defending region champion Monroe Area as it can clinch the region title with a win. The Dragons will take on the Purple Hurricanes on the road next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.