Bowman Horn

Bowman Horn celebrates after making a third-quarter defensive stop in Jefferson's 17-7 win over Clarke Central Friday (Sept. 23). 

ATHENS — On an up-and-down evening for Jefferson’s offense, the Dragons’ stingy defense helped carry the night.

Jefferson (3-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) limited Clarke Central to a single score — that coming on a short field — in a 17-7 region-opening win over Clarke Central (1-4, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) Friday (Sept. 23). The Dragons have given up just 16 points over the last three games after surrendering 75 in the first two.

