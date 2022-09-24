ATHENS — On an up-and-down evening for Jefferson’s offense, the Dragons’ stingy defense helped carry the night.
Jefferson (3-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) limited Clarke Central to a single score — that coming on a short field — in a 17-7 region-opening win over Clarke Central (1-4, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) Friday (Sept. 23). The Dragons have given up just 16 points over the last three games after surrendering 75 in the first two.
“They’re playing really good,” Jefferson coach Travis Nolan said of the defensive unit. “Just hopefully, we can keep getting better.”
Nolan added that his team is “just trying to put ourselves in the position to get into the playoffs.”
“Hopefully, if we can do that, we’ll be ready to play at a high level somewhere down the road,” he said. “We’re not there yet, though.”
Nevertheless, Jefferson, which was off last week, was able to gut out a win two weeks after a 9-7 loss at Oconee County. The Dragons were able to overcome a number of costly penalties and a pair of turnovers in doing so.
“It’s tough when you come off a tough loss like we had and have two weeks to have it fester, and I thought they did a good job,” Nolan said. “I was just really disappointed in the foolish penalties and the offsets offensively. But we’ll keep trying to get better.”
The defensive play of the night belonged to Chase Johnson. With Jefferson clinging to a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter, the senior defensive back picked off a pass at midfield and raced down the right sideline to the Gladiator 9, setting up a field goal with 8:35 left to give the Dragons a 10-point cushion. Nolan praised Johnson's resilience.
“He gave up a big ball early in the game, and then he comes back and makes a big play … he’s a tough kid,” Nolan said.
The Gladiators’ only touchdown came via Dragon miscues as they drove just 28 yards for a third-quarter touchdown after Jefferson fumbled the ball away. The Dragons initially forced a field goal miss on the short drive, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave new life to Clarke Central which scored three plays later on a 4-yard run from Kendrick Curry.
Offensively, Jefferson quarterback Max Aldridge accounted for two Dragon touchdowns, running for a first-quarter score and throwing for another score in the third quarter as the Dragons built a 14-0 lead.
Owen Botts added an unlikely field goal in the fourth quarter following Johnson’s interception return when his 26-yard attempt was tipped at the line of scrimmage but still floated over the crossbar.
Sammy Brown ran for 92 yards on 21 carries on the night, while Elijah Dewitt was again a big weapon in the passing game with 117 yards on four catches.
Brown helped set up Jefferson’s first score, running the ball five times on the drive for 45 yards before Aldridge capped it with a one-yard sneak. Dewitt keyed the Dragons’ third-quarter scoring drive, hauling in a 60-yard reception to the Gladiator 23. Jefferson scored four plays later when Aldridge, off a play-action fake, threw to a wide-open Bryant Cox in the back of the end zone.
With the victory, Jefferson’s moves closer to the 500-win milestone with 497 victories.
Friday’s game was played with UGA football coach Kirby Smart in attendance on Jefferson’s sideline.
The Dragons now move on to face Winder-Barrow (3-2) next Friday at home as region play continues.
“I hadn’t seen them at all this year so I know we have our work cut out,” Nolan said. “They’re (3-2) and they’ve got a good football team. Right now, I’m worried about our team more than who the next opponent is. We’ve got a lot things to correct and clean up. So, hopefully we can do that.”
Jefferson 17, Clarke Central 7
Jefferson: Max Aldridge 1-yard run (Owen Botts kick), 1:51
Jefferson: Bryant Cox 11-yard pass from Aldridge (Botts kick), 6:33
Clarke Central: Kendrick Curry 4-yard run (Cooper Evans kick), 0:50
Jefferson: Botts 26-yard field goal, 8:35
