A program that experienced postseason glory in 2020 is dealing with first-round heartbreak just a year later.
Hapeville Charter scored with just under two minutes left and held off Jefferson’s final attempt to keep its season alive as the Dragons were upset 12-10 Friday (Nov. 12) at home in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs. Jefferson played for a state championship last year.
The Dragons (9-2), who led 10-0 in the fourth quarter, suffered their first opening-round playoff defeat since 2018 and only the second in the last 10 seasons.
Quantaves Gaskins scored both fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Hornets (6-5) on quarterback keepers of 4 and 6 yards, the second of which came with 1:46 left in the contest as Hapeville Charter avenged a 35-0 playoff loss to the Dragons last year.
A key moment in the game came early in Hapeville Charter’s final touchdown drive. Jefferson stopped the Hornets deep in their own territory on third down with 5:35 left in the game, but the Dragons were flagged for roughing the passer. Hapeville Charter scored 11 plays later to cap a 13-play march. Sedrick Hill, who primarily played quarterback for the Hornets, scrambled to converted two fourth downs on the decisive drive.
Jefferson reached the Hornets’ 23-yard line on its final possession after Malaki Starks found Jordan Perry for a gain of 21 yards, but pair of penalties left the Dragons facing a fourth-and-30 with one second left. The game and season ended at the Hornets’ 27 yard line where Dawson Crawley was tackled after catching a pass from Starks.
Jefferson started Justin Beatty at quarterback, but went to Starks late in the first half. The Dragons were limited to just 178 total yards and six first downs and had amassed just 57 at halftime. Jefferson was also flagged 11 penalties for 107 yards.
Things started well enough for the Dragons.
Isaiah Copeland picked off a pass from Hill on the game’s second play and returned it to the Hornets’ 10-yard line. Tre Reece scored four plays later, running in from two yard out on fourth-and-goal to give the the Dragons a 7-0 lead just two minutes and eight seconds into the game.
But the only other scoring drive the Dragons would muster was a third-quarter march to the Hapeville Charter 15-yard line that resulted in a 32-yard field goal from Owen Botts.
The early playoff loss ended the careers of a highly-successful Jefferson senior class. The group finished with a 41-8 mark with a state finals and a state quarterfinals appearance to its credit.
Hapeville Charter 12, Jefferson 10
HCHS 0 0 0 12 — 12
JHS 7 0 3 0 — 10
JHS — Reece 2-yard run (Botts kicks), 7-0, 9:52 first quarter
JHS — Botts 32-yard field goal, 10-0, 7:54 third quarter
HCHS — Gaskin 4-yard run (2-point try no good), 10-6, 8:33 fourth quarter
HCHS — Gaskin 6-yard run (2-point try no good), 10-12, 1:46 fourth quarter
