Former Jefferson Dragon and current Georgia State long-snapper Seth Glausier earned a spot on the Academic All-District Team for the second-straight year this season. The team is compiled by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Glausier, a 2019 graduate of Jefferson High School, has a 3.99 GPA at Georgia State. He’s currently a junior and majors in Managerial Sciences. On the field, Glausier has been Georgia State’s starting long-snapper since his freshman season and he even has a pair of fumble recoveries.
Glausier is the third Georgia State player to earn a spot on the Academic All-District Team twice. Other accomplishments include making the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner's list for 2019-20; the Georgia State president's list every year since 2019; and the dean's list in spring 2020.
At Jefferson, Glausier played from 2015-to-2018. The Dragons had a record of 40-10 during his four years in High School. Highlights of his time at Jefferson include a Region 8-AAAA Championship and trip to the state semifinals in 2016, and a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2017.
“Seth is one of the young men who epitomizes everything good about college football and high school football,” said Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart. “He was one of the hardest workers on and off the field that I’ve ever been blessed to be around.
“He’s an outstanding young man. He has represented his family, his school and his university to the highest standard. We’re extremely proud of him.”
Glausier is one of two former Dragons playing for Georgia State. Joining him in Atlanta is Dontae Wilson, a senior noseguard and team captain. Wilson has 12 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss in five years at Georgia State. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2020.
“We’re extremely proud of them,” Cathcart said. “I have a lot of good friends on that coaching staff. They speak incredibly highly of Seth and Dontae. We’re pulling for them. We know that those guys have really gone above and beyond and have had an outstanding presence at Georgia State on the team and the campus.”
Glausier and Wilson have helped Georgia State reach bowl eligibility for the third-straight season. The Panthers ended the regular season 7-5 overall and 6-2 in Sun Belt play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.