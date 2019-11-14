Jefferson will host a team with a modest 5-5 record, but Sonoraville will bring decent offensive numbers to Memorial Stadium for a first-round Class AAA state playoff contest.
The Dragons (8-1) and Phoenix will play Friday (Nov. 15) at 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville, the No. 4 team from Region 6-AAA, is averaging 27.7 points a game with a quarterback, Brady Lackey, who has thrown for approximately 1,800 yards.
“So, they’ve moved the ball,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Lackey, a junior, possesses a strong arm, good size and moves well, according to Cathcart.
“He’s a good football player,” the coach said. “They do a good job, and he spreads it around.”
Sonoraville — which played close games with powerhouse teams Calhoun and Darlington — has a penchant for mixing in gadget plays and run-pass options. The Phoenix are “really multiple” in their offensive play calling and formations, according to Cathcart.
“They’ll probably show as many formations in a game as we will have seen in a while,” he said.
Defensively, the Phoenix are surrendering 19.6 points a contest, with those numbers being inflated a bit after surrendering high-point totals to North Murray (45) and Darlington (38), both 9-1 teams.
“They play very sound defense,” Cathcart said. “One thing they do a good job of is they tackle well in space.”
The Phoenix also are equipped with “a lot of those outside linebacker-strong safety hybrid-type players who run really well.”
Jefferson had last week off after eight-straight weeks of play and eight-straight wins. While Cathcart would have liked to keep that momentum rolling, last week’s rest and preparation before the playoffs was beneficial.
“The positive is that it allowed us to work on some things and fine tune some things that needed to be cleaned up,” he said.
The Dragons come into this contest ranked No. 4 in Class AAA with a No. 1 seed, but won’t be doing any playoff bracket watching, Cathcart said.
“We call it the ‘bracket-pack-it theory,’” he said. “Usually if you’re caught looking ahead in the bracket, pretty soon your equipment is what you’ll be packing. Hopefully, we’ll understand and realize this (Sonoraville) is a quality team from a quality league that has a lot of depth in the league.”
NOTES: Jefferson star safety and running back Malaki Starks is listed as probable to play entering this week’s game after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Dragons’ Oct. 25 win over Monroe Area. Cathcart said the team would know more about Starks’ availability after watching him practice this week. Starks, a sophomore who holds multiple SEC offers, missed the second half against Monroe Area and sat out of Jefferson’s Nov. 1 win over Jackson County.
