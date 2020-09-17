The national television cameras won’t be there this week, but Jefferson’s Friday matchup with Rabun County will certainly have a prime-time feel.
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons will travel to the North Georgia mountains to take on the Class AA No. 1-ranked Wildcats, who defeated Prince Avenue last week in front of an ESPN audience.
Rabun County features five-star quarterback recruit Gunner Stockton, the No. 1 rated dual-threat quarterback for the 2022 class. But Jefferson features its own blue-chip talent, Malaki Starks, also of the Class of 2022, who carries a composite five-star rating on 247sports.com.
“We’re really excited,” said Starks, a quarterback and safety for the Dragons. “Most of us played these boys when we were little (in youth football), so it’s kind of been going on between us and Rabun for a while now. And they’ve got some talent over there, so it’s going to be really fun.”
The two star players from each team actually know each other.
“Me and Gunner are pretty close,” said Starks, who ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries last week against Central Gwinnett. “We played (against each other) when we were little and we hung out not so long ago. He’s a good dude. He can play. But he’s not the only cat that can play. That’s not dissing him or anything because he’s a good athlete, but we’ve got some kids who can play, too.”
Stockton threw for 187 yards and rushed for 189 yards in the Wildcats’ 38-31 win last week over Prince Avenue and UGA quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff. The 6-1, 212-pound Stockton has already committed to South Carolina.
“He’s special and every bit as good as advertised,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “He’s a very physical runner with a great gear, speed, change-of-direction, and obviously he can spin it with the very best of them. Great arm talent, and I think even a better young man.”
Stockton, who passed for 3,473 yards in 2019, will certainly pose a challenge to the Dragons’ highly-regarded secondary. He threw for 43 touchdowns last year against just six interceptions. Stockton has completed 68 percent of his passes this season.
“He can throw a really good ball,” Starks said. “But I would say we have the best DBs in (Class) four-A. We all lock down: Kam Robinson, Nick Evans, Hunter Blayton, me, Carter Stephenson, Bowman Horn. We all get after it. So, I feel like in the secondary, we’re going to be fine.”
Cathcart is wary of Stockton’s ability to extend plays, along with his accuracy and arm strength. He said the junior standout can turn scramble plays “into home runs.”
“He puts so much pressure on you with his feet, but then he always keeps the throw alive and sees the field so well,” Cathcart said.
The Wildcats have other weapons. Sophomore running back Lang Windam ran for 113 yards on 14 carries against Prince Avenue. Senior receiver Adriel Clark had 134 yards on 11 catches last week.
“They do a really great job of distributing the ball,” Cathcart said. “Even though they’re in a one-back set most of the time, with Stockton in the game, obviously, there are two running threats that both can hurt you. Its critical that you’re able to defend them without having to bring extra people to the box … We’ve got great respect for everything they’re trying to do offensively.”
Defensively, Rabun County surrendered only 12.8 points per game last year. Stockton’s father, Rob, serves as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator.
“I think they’re underrated defensively because they do score a lot of points and score quickly, and coach Stockton does a great job of giving you multiple looks, and they play hard and they’re fundamentally very sound, tackle well and they don’t allow a lot of big plays.”
Rabun County was a late addition to the Dragons’ schedule after Jefferson had to replace two South Carolina opponents. Cathcart said he was happy to put the Wildcats on the slate given the manageable travel distance, their familiarity to Jefferson and their profile in state.
The Wildcats have won at least 11 games each year since 2015 and reached the state finals in 2017, going 14-1. Rabun County went 12-1 last year and sits atop the Class AA rankings this year.
“Rabun County, being the No. 1-rated two-A team in most polls in the state, is an impressive program to say the least,” Cathcart said.
Cathcart said the game will present “a playoff-type atmosphere.”
Meanwhile, Starks said playing a juggernaut like Rabun County will test the Dragons’ toughness.
“Everybody gets to a game once in a while where it challenges them and you see how tough they are … I think all the people that we’ve got, we’ve got a lot to go as far as we want to,” he said. “I feel like if a challenge comes, and we just stick together and play as a team, then we’ll be fine.”
Starks also acknowledged the fanfare around he and Stockton playing against one another, but said the game means much more than that.
“I just feel everybody has put a lot of hype around the game because of me and Gunner,” Starks said. “But it’s not just me and Gunner. It’s Rabun versus Jefferson. It’s not just me. I’m not the only person on this football team. I’m not the only person that scored last Friday. Last Friday, we had a great game … Going in as a team, we’re going to be fine if we play as a team.”
