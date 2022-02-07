Jefferson's near month-long search for a head football coach ended Monday (Feb. 7) in a called board of education meeting that felt more like a welcoming party.
The Jefferson BOE approved the hiring of Travis Noland, a 24-year coaching veteran whose most recent job was at Oconee County where he led the Warriors to the state championship game in 2019 and 2020. Noland spent eight seasons at Oconee County starting in 2013. He won Class AAA Coach of the Year in 2020 and Region 8-AAA Coach of the Year in 2015.
At the meeting, Noland was greeted by loyal Jefferson football fans as well as board and facility members.
"I'm very honored to be in this position to be honest with you," Noland said. "I've always had great respect for Jefferson since I've been in Georgia. We've had some tremendous games over the years.
"Julie [Noland's wife] and I hope this our last stop in this profession. I have a another 13 years that i want to do it, maybe more... I want her to feel at home and there's no better place to coach football in northeast Georgia than this place... I just hope I can be someone you can be proud of to have as your football coach. I realize that every player we coach is somebody's child and I want to be the man you would want coaching your child."
Noland takes the job which opened on Jan. 11 when Gene Cathcart resigned to become head coach of Batesburg Leesville High School in South Carolina. In five seasons with Cathcart, Jefferson won two region championships and reached the 2020 Class AAAA State Championship Game.
He takes over a program which finished 9-2 in 2021 with a loss in the first round of the Class AAAA State Playoffs. Jefferson is also moving into Class AAAAA because of the multiplier on out-of-district students.
"Winning is hard," he said. "It doesn't matter matter if you're 1A, AA, AAA, AAAA, or AAAAA."
"I'm not really familiar with AAAAA and the playoffs and who the perennial powers are because we've always been consumed with where we are. We'll just take it one day at a time and put ourselves in position to try to get into the playoffs this first year."
Noland isn't a stranger to Jefferson. As coach of the Warriors, he coached against the Dragons every year from 2014-to-2019 and both squads won three games each. despite the even record, both programs prospered across those six seasons by winning multiple region champions. Both squads won their respective regions in 2019.
"Having played them over the years and knowing what kind of team they have year-in and year-out and they've got great facilities," he said. "Everything you need to be successful is here. As a football coach, that's what you're looking for. This is a great opportunity at this point in my life to try to do it one more time at a different place.
Prior to Oconee County, Noland coached at Stephens County for nine seasons (2005-to-2012). His head coaching career began in 1998 at Clyde Irwin High School in North Carolina, he moved to Tuscola High School (North Carolina) in 2003. Noland has a 198-98 record all-time with six region championships and 21 playoff appearances.
Just as impressive as his win-loss record is his record at producing college athletes. Over a dozen of his players at Oconee County went on to play NCAA DI football, but Noland is particularly proud of the scores of former players who reached the NCAA DII and DIII level. He currently has former players in 17 different states including his youngest son Ben Noland who is a wide receiver at Northern State, an NCAA DII school in South Dakota.
"We've been blessed to have a lot of great players, but a lot of those players go to DII, DIII schools," he said. "There's a place out there, if they want to play bad enough, we work really hard to help them find that [school]. We work really hard to help these kids move on to play football and get an education."
Noland is also familiar with Jefferson athletic director Bill Navas. When Navas was at Duluth, he received Noland's resume, but was unable to hire to him at that time. However, Navas never lost contact with Noland which paid off on Monday.
"I was always very impressed with him," Navas said. "I've got to watch what he does at Oconee and I was very impressed because they have a very similar type of kid that we have here.
"One thing I learned about this whole process, when you talk to coaches from different regions of the state, they have different philosophies and different ideas on how to run a football program. The more talked to Travis, the more we felt like he aligned with the values we have in Jefferson. I think he is going to instill a work ethic in our kids, I think he believes in discipline, I think he is going to honor the team above everything."
