Coming off a 40-10 statement win over Flowery Branch, Jefferson now has a bye week, but not one that was planned.
Instead of playing East Hall, the Dragons will be off this Friday (Oct. 16) after the Vikings canceled the game due to COVID-19 exposure protocol. East Hall made the announcement last Thursday (Oct. 8).
East Hall also canceled its game with Cedar Shoals last Friday night. Jefferson’s next game is Oct. 23 at home against Cedar Shoals.
The break comes after the 5-0 Dragons have played five straight games since opening the second Sept. 11. Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said the week will be put to good use.
“Yeah, there’s definitely worse things that can happen than us having a week to heal and correct some things … having an open week (on) Week 1, and then going five straight, it has been a grind,” Cathcart said. “I’m proud of how they’ve handled it ... There are definitely worse things than kind of having a week to regroup.”
According to an email from Jefferson athletic director Bill Navas, Jefferson will attempt to replace the lost game with East Hall with another opponent on the Dragons’ open date, Oct. 30.
“This is complicated as we are in the middle of the region schedule,” Navas said in the email.
The unplanned break comes as Jefferson is playing as well as anyone in Class AAAA. Through five games, the Dragons have beaten two ranked teams (Rabun County and Flowery Branch) and have routed two Class AAAAAAA teams (Central Gwinnett and Mountain View). Jefferson also took down Hart County, a Class AAA quarterfinals team last year.
Jefferson is averaging 331.0 yards rushing, led by quarterback Malaki Starks, who has run for 644 yards on just 66 carries. The Dragons have scored at least 40 points three times this season.
Jefferson is ranked No. 2 in Class AA behind Marist.
PLAYERS HONORED
The Jefferson football team honored the following players after last week’s 40-10 win over Flowery Branch.
Kam Robinson (Player of the Game), Dylan Royal (Offensive Player of the Game), Jordan Perry (Co-Defensive Player of the Game), Hunter Blayton (Co-Defensive Player of the Game), Nick Evans-Cofer (Special Teams Player of the Game) and Hop Aldridge (Dragon Hearted Player of the Week).
