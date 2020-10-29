The Jefferson football team will play a rare Thursday night game next week.
Due to a shortage of officials to handle Friday night games, the Dragons (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA) have moved their region game with Chestatee (0-6, 0-2 Region 8-AAAA) to Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. It was originally set for Friday, Nov. 6.
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart explained the schedule change, noting that Thursday games are becoming more common for varsity teams.
“For a couple years now there has been a shortage of officials, so several sub-varsity games have had to be often planned around days other than the traditional Thursdays,” Cathcart said. “Our middle school has played Saturdays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and since we should have the opportunity to have a home (varsity) game beyond next Friday, we decided to help out the officials who have been so good to us during all the changes and adjustments during these difficult times.”
Cathcarted noted that the shortage of officials as been more pronounced this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The strain of the shortage has been exasperated as some of the more experienced officials who are at risk during the pandemic, have had to opt out due to health concerns, further thinning the available numbers,” Cathcart said.
The coach also injected a little humor in reference to the schedule change.
“When you are as vocal and demonstrative in expressing your support and encouragement for the men in stripes as I am, it’s never a bad idea to help those gentlemen out,” Cathcart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.