While the game might not have looked pretty to Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart, the scoreboard did for his Dragons.
And so did the stat sheet.
Behind 377 yards rushing, Jefferson beat Class AA No. 1-ranked Rabun County and five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton 28-14 on the road Friday (Sept. 19).
“I’m proud of them, and I’m proud of our coaches,” Cathcart said. “I think Mike Krzyzewski said one time the key to winning championships is to win the games when you’re off. Find a way: Defense, toughness, blocking … On those nights where everything is clicking, it’s awfully fun to play. But then those nights you get hit in the jaw … that was big for us tonight to be in this type of environment, this type of football game.”
The Dragon defense held Stockton, a South Carolina commit, to 8-of-20 passing for 127 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jefferson’s own five-star prospect, Malaki Starks, ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, including a 73-yard first-quarter jaunt that tied the game 7-7.
Jordan Perry added 81 yards on eight carries and a game-sealing touchdown with just over five and a half minutes left in the game.
Tied 7-7 at the half, Jefferson, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, opened the third quarter with a 16-play drive that ended with Starks diving over the top for a one-yard touchdown with just over 3:30 left in the period.
After forcing a turnover-on-downs on Rabun County’s subsequent drive, Jefferson moved 40 yards and scored when quarterback Carter Stephenson — subbing for a cramping Starks — scored from four yards out on a quarterback keeper with 10:50 left in the game.
Stockton answered with his biggest play of the night, a 41-yard touchdown strike to Adriel Clark, narrowing the Dragons’ lead to 21-14 with 9:45 left.
But Perry put the game out of reach when he bounced off a tackler and scored from six yards out with 5:37 remaining, capping an eight-play drive.
Jefferson’s defense, which limited Rabun County’s vaunted offense to just 221 yards, forced a turnover-on-downs to end the night.
“I’m proud of us,” senior linebacker-fullback Paxton Corkery said of the win. “I think that this shows people that they should definitely take us seriously. We come out here every week and we have the mentality to win, and that’s what we plan to do. And we plan to win all 15 of them.”
Check back later for more on this game.
