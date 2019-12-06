Jefferson’s Colby Clark was named Region 8-AAA’s Player of the Year and Malaki Starks was selected as the Athlete of the Year while 15 other Dragons earned all-region recognition on the recently-released all-8-AAA football team.
Clark ran for 1,083 yards and passed for 563 yards for the 10-2 Dragons, who won the 8-AAA title and reached the Class AAA state quarterfinals. Starks finished with 544 rushing yards and 157 receiving yards while also totaling 27 tackles and five interceptions.
Other Dragons earning all-region recognition were Mason Ware (first-team offense, offensive line), Kade McNally (first-team defense, linebacker), Rem Maxwell (first-team defense, linebacker), Paxton Corkery (first-team defense, defensive line), Kam Robinson (first-team defense, defensive back), Colton Dufrense (second-team offense, offensive line), Colton Steele (second-team offense, offensive line), Kadin Bailey (second-team defense, defensive line), Jordan Perry (second-team defense, defensive back), Kolton Jones (honorable-mention offense, running back), Dawson Crawley (honorable-mention offense, receiver), Josh Cochran (honorable-mention offense, receiver), Gage Swilling (honorable-mention offense, offensive line), Hunter Blayton (honorable-mention defense, defensive back) and Nick Evans (honorable-mention defense, defensive back).
