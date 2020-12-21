Jefferson swept the superlatives in the recently-released all-region football team for 8-AAAA.
Malaki Starks was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year, having rushed for over 1,400 yards as an option quarterback. Meanwhile, linebacker Rem Maxwell was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker/running back Jordan Perry was named the Athlete of the Year and punt returner Kam Robinson was named the Specialist of the Year.
Devon Gales, a wide receivers and special teams coach for the Dragons, was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Jefferson also had 12 other all-region selections.
Colton Steele (offensive line) was named to the first team on offense, while Nick Evans-Cofer (defensive back), Paxton Corkery (defensive line) and Kadin Bailey (linebacker) were all first-team selections on defense.
Earning honorable mention recognition were Colton Dufresne (offensive line), Kolton Jones (running back), Dawson Crawley (wide receiver), Spencer Neese (tight end), Hunter Blayton (defensive back), Jahiem Hardy (defensive line), Austin Redmon (linebacker) and Carter Stephenson (special teams).
