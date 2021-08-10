Jefferson is competing in the Hart County Gridiron Classic and its competition couldn’t be any better.
The Dragons start the night at 8:30 against T.L. Hanna, AAAAA state runners-up from South Carolina. They’ll finish the night playing Westside, the defending champions of South Carolina Region 1-AAAAA. Jefferson will play a half of football against each team.
“Hanna runs a wing-T, [it's] very physical, very good on defense,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “Westside has one of the top sophomore running backs in the state of South Carolina. These are two outstanding programs.
"Of course us playing a full game and each of them playing us a half, it's like getting fresh reinforcements midway through the battle. That'll be a challenge for us, but it's a neat setup. I'm really grateful for the coaches at Crescent [High School] and Hart County for setting this up. We're excited to get on the field and be able to compete against someone that is not in our same color practice jersey.”
The event hosted by Hart County High School takes place over two nights, August 13-14, and includes 15 programs from Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia
•Jefferson
•Franklin County
•Hart County
•Madison County
•Washington-Wilkes
South Carolina
•T.L. Hanna
•Westside
•Powdersville
•Pendelton
•Seneca
•Palmetto
•Belton-Honea Path
•Wren
•Crescent
•Walhalla
