After a first-round breather, the Jefferson football team begins its playoff journey in earnest this week.
The No. 2-ranked Dragons (11-0), who dispatched overmatched Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 65-0 in Round 1 last week, will host a Hapeville Charter team that will bring Division-I talent with it to Jefferson for Round 2.
The game is set for Friday (Dec. 4) at 7:30 p.m.
The No. 9-ranked Hornets (6-3) boast a pair of high-profile outside linebackers in Zavier Carter, a five-star recruit committed to LSU, and Nick Hunter, who holds Power-5 offers from Georgia Tech and Kansas. He also has an offer from Memphis.
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said his team will have its hands full with Carter and Hunter, who wear numbers one and two respectively.
“They say that when you find a defensive lineman/guy that plays in the box with a single-digit number, and it doesn’t look unusual, then you’ve got a problem,” Cathcart said. “So, No. 1 and No. 2 look like they were made to wear those numbers, and they move like people who would wear No. 1 and No. 2.”’
Cathcart notes that Carter is one of the highest-ranked outside linebackers in the country, while more major-college offers should be in store for Hunter. The coach said his team hasn’t faced two defensive players yet this year with the speed of Carter and Hunter.
“We’ll certainly have to have an awareness of where they are,” Cathcart said.
But the coach added, “Giving giving them their props, we feel like we’re pretty good at what we do, and we also feel like we have a pretty good defense as well.”
On the other side of the ball, Hapeville Charter features running back Antavious Bradley.
“He’s an outstanding athlete at running back, and they do an outstanding job of making him the focal point of most of their offense,” Cathcart said.
But the Hornets, who finished as runners up out of Region 6-AAAA behind Marist, are more a defensive-minded outfit, surrendering just 16.4 points per contest. Hapeville Charter is coming off a low-scoring 6-0 first-round playoff win over Heritage-Catoosa.
The Dragons will face a Hapeville Charter program that’s been one of the state’s best over the past five seasons, going 50-12-1 in that span and winning the 2017 Class AA state title. The Hornets are 12-3 in the playoffs since 2016.
“They’re used to being in playoff games, they’re used to facing good opponents,” Cathcart said.
The Hornets’ losses this year have come to ranked Class AAAAAAA squads North Forsyth and Milton and Class AAAA No. 1-ranked Marist.
Jefferson enters the more rigorous rounds of the state playoffs having beaten its past five opponents (not counting forfeits) by an average of 49.2 points. Its last competitive game came on Oct. 2, a 26-19 win over Hart County. Cathcart said his team must be prepared to go to the “12th, 11th, 13th round of a fight” in the postseason.
“Hopefully our kids will be conditioned to the point, and know what it takes, to finish that kind of deal,” Cathcart said.
The Dragons, by virtue of their No. 1 seed, will host this game at Memorial Stadium where they are 13-2 in the playoffs since the 2012 season.
NOTES: Cathcart praised the home attendance in Jefferson’s first-round win over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, which was moved to Saturday due to a referee shortage.
“With it being Thanksgiving (week) and a Saturday deal on week that we were on break, that was an outstanding crowd,” he said. “And it meant a lot to our kids and coaches. It really did.”
