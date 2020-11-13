For the second time this year, the Jefferson football team has had an opponent call off a game due to COVID-19 related issues.
North Oconee has canceled tonight’s (Friday’s) game with the Dragons as a result of a positive case of COVID-19 and multiple related quarantines. East Hall also canceled a game with Jefferson earlier this season.
The decision was made this afternoon, several hours before the teams were set to kickoff at North Oconee.
“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s North Oconee High School football game vs. Jefferson City High School has been canceled,” North Oconee High School principal Philip Brown said in a statement. “The NOHS team currently has one positive case and several associated quarantines.”
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart called the situation “a tough thing.”
“Our thoughts are with North Oconee,” Cathcart said. “I spoke with their coach … He (Tyler (Aurandt) was apologetic for letting us know so late, but they had no choice. The thing just kind of spiraled.”
“We never want to put our kids in a bad situation,” Cathcart added, “and North Oconee, I know, feels the same way. The safety of the players is always first.”
Cathcart said this situation could happen to anyone.
“Oconee County Schools are outstanding, and North Oconee is a great high school and a first-class coaching staff,” he said. “I’m sure they do everything they can within their power to manage and keep their kids as best they can, yet it still happens.”
A region title was on the line tonight for Jefferson.
Brown’s statement did not indicate that a make-up game is being considered.
“NOHS is scheduled to return to action in the first week of the GHSA State Playoffs,” Brown wrote.
The region has awarded forfeit wins this season if an opponent has been unable to play a game. Based on that criteria, Jefferson would move to 9-0 and 5-0 in Region 8-AAAA play, clinching its third region title in five seasons and seventh in the last 13 years.
Jefferson is scheduled to complete its regular season next Friday (Nov. 20) at Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.