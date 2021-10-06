Jefferson has perhaps its biggest test to date this Friday on the road at Cedar Shoals.
Not only are the Jaguars and Dragons tied for first place in Region 8-AAAA (with North Oconee), but the Dragons have also been hit by the injury bug. Jefferson may have to play without senior quarterbacks Malaki Starks and/or Max Aldridge, two players who are a big part of the offense and defense.
“When it rains, it pours this time of year,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “Certainly, Malaki being out puts a stress not only on offense but also defense. You have Max Aldridge who has played a good bit at quarterback for us and he’s done a good job, but he also plays some defense. Those are two injuries to the equivalent of four people.
“Then you ave Bowman Horn, a two-way starter who is out, and Spencer Neese who is also a two-way starter who is out. Those are the equivalent of losing multiple players.”
Starks and Aldridge sat out last Friday’s game at East Hall with injuries, but the Dragons were able to overwhelm the Vikings 62-0. Sammy Brown, a sophomore, started at quarterback but he did not attempt a pass.
In five games, Starks has 303 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the leader of Jefferson’s triple-option attack. As backup quarterback, Aldridge has 115 yards on 27carries. Both have combined for 123 yards as passers.
Their leadership spreads to the defense. Starks is an elite defensive back as evident by his commitment to Georgia and status as a five-star prospect in the 2022 class. Aldridge may not be a huge star nationally, but he’s a vital part of Jefferson’s dominant corps of linebackers.
However, Cathcart is confident in the players available this Friday. Brown is Jefferson’s leading rusher with 548 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Tre Reece has stepped up in recent weeks and currently has 219 yards with three scores. Jordan Perry, a senior, recently returned from an MCL injury suffered in the season opener.
Much of that confidence comes from how Jefferson (6-0, 2-0 region 8-AAAA) develops depth by its handling of the junior-varsity program. Recent lopsided wins have also allowed Jefferson to play more young players against opposing first-team players.
“Good programs, at some point, have to rely on depth,” he said. “It’s a long season, it’s a physical game. We’re proud of the young men we have in those backup roles. We feel like the way we practice is conducive to some of those guys stepping up.
“Also, our varsity staff is also our JV staff. We take that very seriously. These guys have been coached in preparation for being Friday night players.”
Cedar Shoals (2-2, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA) is a much better team than East Hall and is possibly the most athletic team the Dragons will play all year. The Jaguars are coming off a difficult COVID-19 affected 2020 season and took some lumps in non-region play this year. Since then they’ve bounced back with a blowout win over East Hall and a 27-20 win over Madison County in overtime.
Schematically, the Jaguars aren’t different from other teams the Dragons have played this year. But the sheer athleticism will make Cedar Shoals tougher to defend by default.
Cedar Shoals’ offense starts with junior quarterback Mandrell Glenn. He has 481 yards this year on 43-of-82 passing with three rushing touchdowns. However, Glenn has four interceptions to just two passing touchdowns. His leading receiver is sophomore Devin Hester with 211 yards on 12 catches. Senior Cayden Barnes also has 12 grabs for 130 yards.
The Jaguars rely on just one running back, senior Jerdavian Colbert. He has 58 carries for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Tyson Sailors has three rushing touchdowns this year on just six carries.
“Cedar Shoals has tremendous athletes,” Cathcart said. “They’re 2-0 in the region and excited about their football team. Last year, they had as many if not more COVID-related issues as any program around us. This year, they’re back at full strength and return four or five all-region players from last year.
“They’ve always done a great job offensively of getting players in space. They’ll throw a multitude of formations at you. The key to coach [Leroy] Ryals teams is that they block you so well and tackle so well. You have to defend a lot of things but ultimately it comes down to being able to execute on both sides of the ball. Certainly, that balance on offense makes them tough to defend.”
Athleticism isn’t the only thing Cedar Shoals has going for it. Leading the Jaguars is head coach Leroy Ryals. The 15-year coaching veteran is one of the best head coaches in the state. He won a pair of Region 8-AAAA Championships at Clarke Central and led the Gladiators to the AAAA State Championship Game in 2009.
After a short stint in Thomasville, Ryals returned to Athens in 2016 to take over as head coach of Clarke Central. Since then, he’s brought the Jaguars from the dark ages of the early-to-mid 2010s.
“He’s not only one of the best coaches, he’s one of the best men and a great friend,” Cathcart said. “We coached together in the North-South All-Star Game in Georgia and we’ve competed for a long time.
“He’s one of the real good guys in the game. He coaches his teams hard but he cares about his players. I’ve got nothing but respect for him. It’s always a challenge to compete against his teams, they certainly play very hard for him.”
Jefferson at Cedar Shoals
Who: Jefferson at Cedar Shoals (Waters-Wilkins Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Jefferson 6-0, Cedar Shoals 2-2
Coaches: Gene Cathcart, Jefferson (fifth season at Jefferson, 46-9; 17th season overall 155-51); Leroy Ryals, Cedar Shoals (sixth season at Cedar Shoals, 30-28; 16th season overall, 105-67-1)
What else: Despite being separated by just 25 miles, last year was the first time Jefferson and Cedar Shoals had ever played in football. The Dragons defeated the Jaguars 49-0. Oddly, Jefferson has very little football history in the acuity of Athens. The Dragons played Athens Academy 13 times between 1990 and 2007, and Athens Christian four times from 2000-to-2003. Jefferson is 2-11 against the Spartans including 0-7 on the road. Jefferson is 4-0 against the Eagles, 2-0 on the road.
Welcome to the discussion.
