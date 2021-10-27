The Jefferson football team has a chance to win its third-straight region championship this Friday (Oct. 29), but it has to get through North Oconee first.
The Dragons enter the game undefeated, and almost untested. But the Titans are on a roll themselves having won all five of their region games with a scoring defense averaging 6.8 points per outing.
North Oconee’s (6-3, 5-0 Region 8-AAAA) run of defensive dominance includes two shutouts and an impressive 14-7 victory over a good Flowery Branch offense. The Titans allowed just 224 total yards in that game.
“Coach Peters and those guys on the defensive side have some intelligent kids,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “They do a great job of using them in complicated schemes. They tackle well and rarely find themselves out of position defensively.”
The Titans compliment their stingy defense with a solid offense led by quarterback Max Wilson. The sophomore is a dual-threat and is perhaps the best quarterback in the region. Wilson gets plenty of help on offense. Khalil Barnes and KJ Moon are reliable targets in the passing game, and Dominic Elder is a tough running back with a nose for the end zone.
“They’re definitely the best offense we’ve seen since Rabun County,” Cathcart said. “They do an incredible job scoring points and have some of the best skill players in the region. They do a great job with their [run-pass-option] game and execute extremely well.
“[Wilson] is a very mobile quarterback. Tyler [Aurandt] and his staff do an unbelievable job. They’re just very, very well-coached.”
Fortunately for Jefferson (8-0, 4-0 Region 8-AAAA), it’s getting healthy at the right time. Star quarterback/defensive back Malaki Starks returned to the defense last Friday (Oct. 22) at Chestatee and Cathcart expects Starks’ role to increase this week. Max Aldridge was able to start at quarterback last week after suffering an earlier in the month.
Despite the injuries to star players, Jefferson’s offense didn’t miss a beat. Jordan Perry’s return in the Flowery Branch game on Sept. 24 helped, but players like Tre Reece, Reese Johnson, Isaiah Copeland and Kadin Bailey were already stepping up on offense.
CATHCART WINS 50TH GAME AT JEFFERSON
Head coach Gene Carthcart reached another big milestone last Friday (Oct. 22) at Chestatee. Earlier in the season, Cathcart eclipsed 150 career wins, and Friday he won his 50th game as head coach of the Dragons.
Cathcart took over the program in 2017 and has led the program to three 10-win seasons, two region titles and a AAAA State Championship Game appearance in 2020.
Jefferson is far from the first program Cathcart has achieved success at. Greenwood High School in South Carolina induced Cathcart into its athletics hall of fame on Oct. 15. He went 58-12 in five seasons at Greenwood, leading the Eagles to a region title in 2010 and a state title in 2012.
North Oconee at Jefferson
What: North Oconee at Jefferson (Memorial Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Jefferson 8-0; North Oconee 6-3
Coaches: Gene Cathcart, Jefferson (fifth season at Jefferson, 50-9; 17th season overall 157-51); Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee (fifth season at North Oconee, 31-23)
What else: This is the ninth meeting all-time between the Dragons and Titans and Jefferson leads the series 7-2. Jefferson won last year’s meeting via a forfeit and is currently on a three-game winning streak against North Oconee… The first meeting between the two schools took place in 2004 during North Oconee’s infancy. The Dragons, then led by head coach Bill Navas, won 55-19. Jefferson won the 2005 game 20-10… The two schools became region rivals in Region 8-AA in 2008. The Dragons won the first two meetings in 2008 and 2009, but North Oconee responded with a pair of wins in 2010 and 2011… Jefferson has a 25-12 record all-time against schools from Oconee County. That includes a 12-10 record against Oconee, and undefeated records against Athens Academy and Prince Avenue.
