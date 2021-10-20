Jefferson’s off-week couldn’t have come at a better time. The Dragons have dealt with a bevy of injuries all year, and the off week gave them much-needed rest for the last three games of the regular season.
Quarterback/safety Malaki Starks missed the last two games with turf toe. Backup quarterback Max Aldridge missed the East Hall game and had to play at Cedar Shoals quarterback despite not being 100-percent when Sammy Brown suffered a leg injury. Bowman Horn has been out all year and Jordan Perry didn’t return to the lineup until Sept. 24.
“I’m sure everybody is [banged up] this time of year, but we seem to be particularly banged up,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “Sammy, on Friday, had a knee injury. Fortunately, it turned out to not involve bone or ligament damage, but it’s still going to keep him sidelined for a while. It remains to be seen how long that will be.
“Malaki’s foot is doing better. Spencer Neese’s hamstring is doing better. We’re still not sure about Bowman Horn. He’s a great player on both sides of the ball for us. We’d love to have him back. No doubt, everyone this time of year has their bumps and bruises, but we seem to have our fair share of them.”
What makes these injuries especially big for Jefferson is how many of those guys play both ways. Starks, Brown and Neese are starters on both sides. Aldridge isn’t a full-time starter on either side, but he provides little drop-off when he does substitute into the game. Horn is a defensive starter who provides depth on offense.
Despite the growing list of injuries, Jefferson remains undefeated and its last six wins have been blowouts. Some skill players deserve credit for stepping up when they need to, that list starts with Tre Reece.
Reece was already playing well, but he made huge plays against Cedar Shoals which kept the Jaguars from keeping the game close. He blocked a field goal which would have cut the Dragons’ lead to 14-12 late in the first half. He went on to have a 40-yard run which set up a Dragon touchdown before halftime.
“He ran the ball very well, and blocked extremely well,” Cathcart said. “He played well on defense drawing some tough coverage assignments. Not only is he one of our key return guys, but he also ended up blocking that field goal which was a huge momentum shift in the game the other night. It really sparked us to get back rolling.
“He’s playing awfully well. Reese Johnson had an awesome game as well with over 100 yards rushing. Max came in and hit Jack Eubanks on a long touchdown and ran the option game extremely well.”
However, perhaps the biggest catalyst for Jefferson’s success is the line of scrimmage. The Dragons’ offensive and defensive lines are making life easier for the backups thrown into starting roles.
On Offense, Jefferson has six rushers with at least 100 yards this year, and 14 average at least four yards per carry. On defense, the Dragons allow just 8.14 points per game, and that number drops to 5.3 points in Region 8-AAAA play.
“We’re fortunate to be built that way,” he said. “Our guys have certainly responded because as the people around them have changed on both sides of the ball, the fronts have been exceptionally solid. That gives us a chance to do what we want to do football-wise.”
Chestatee is a team that can really test Jefferson’s scoring defense. The War Eagles haven’t scored less than 20 points all year and have exceeded 40 points in each of their three wins. They run a balanced offense with Luke Bornhorst at quarterback and Jason Granados leading the running game. Hunter Fouche is one of the best receivers in the region.
“Shaun Conley and his staff have probably done as good of a job as anybody in our region,” Cathcart said. “They’ve always been outstanding coaches. This year, they have taken a team that was in the basement last year and they’re .500 in the region and .500 overall. They have good wins and score a lot of points.”
Jefferson at Chestatee
What: Jefferson at Chestatee (Chestatee Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Jefferson 7-0; Chestatee 3-3
Coaches: Gene Cathcart, Jefferson (fifth season at Jefferson, 47-9; 17th season overall 156-51); Shaun Conley, Chestatee (sixth season at Chestatee, 14-43)
What else: Last year was the first-ever meeting between the Dragons and War Eagles, Jefferson won 67-12 at home. The Dragons have been very successful against teams from Gainesville. In 44 games against Chestatee, East Hall, Gainesville, North Hall and Riverside Military, Jefferson’s record is 36-8. That includes a 16-6 record inside Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.