Jefferson came oh-so-close to winning its second state championship last season. With unanimous five-star prospect Malaki Starks back alongside a wealth of weapons on offense, the Dragons have their sights set on another state title game appearance.
However, a lot needs to happen before Jefferson can return to Atlanta. The Dragons made it to the championship game in large part because of a massive senior class. Graduation took a heavy toll on the team, especially on defense.
The graduates include Region 8-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Rem Maxwell; defensive backs Kam Robinson, Nick Evans-Cofer and Hunter Blayton; and defensive linemen Paxton Corkery, Jaheim Hardy and Colton Dufresne.
“[Defense] is an area that was hit hard,” said fifth-year head coach Gene Cathcart. “You don’t play for a state championship and not have a strong senior class. That was an outstanding class of players. You lose those good defensive linemen, you lose three of the four starters in the secondary, plus Carter Stephenson who was like a half-starter for us back there. Rem Maxwell, who was the teams’ leading tackler.
“Obviously when the season ended last year, it’s not like graduation caught anybody by surprise. It’s not like they declared for the draft, we knew they were graduating. Hopefully last year with having leads in games and having the opportunity to play a lot of people, that was the start of the process. Getting some film on younger guys.”
Jefferson certainly did have opportunities to develop younger players in games. The Dragons won eight games by at least 30 points. That’s eight outings where they were able to pull starters and work in backups and junior varsity kids.
With numerous players competing for seven starting jobs on defense, Cathcart is using all the time he can to evaluate players. That time includes non-region games, in which Jefferson has a tough non-region slate, starting with a Rabun County squad led by Georgia commit Gunner Stockton at quarterback.
“I know everybody will faint when I say this, but whether Rabun wins or Jefferson wins, neither one of us is closer to being a No. 1 seed with a non-region victory,” he said. “So that’s going to be a great laboratory to play against someone of the caliber of Gunner Stockton and their receivers. It’s going to be an outstanding lab opportunity for us to see exactly where some of our guys are defensively.”
The other side of the ball is a different story. Jefferson returns three starting offensive linemen, receivers Spencer Neese and Dawson Crawley, and running back Jordan Perry. The ring-leader of the Dragon offense is Georgia commit Malaki Starks, quarterback of Jefferson’s triple-option attack. He rushed for 1,537 yards and passed for 569 yards last year, while accounting for 35 touchdowns.
However, perhaps the biggest story on Jefferson’s offense is who it added to the armory. Sophomore running back Sammy Brown transferred to Jefferson after accumulating 1,743 all-purpose yards as a Commerce Tiger last season. Coming from another triple-option attack, Brown has had no problems adjusting to Jefferson’s system. The players all sound excited to play with him.
The Dragons will need to be on the same page as they navigate a tough schedule inside and outside of Region 8-AAAA. After Rabun County, Jefferson plays a pair of AAAAAAA schools (Central Gwinnett and Mountain View). Once in region play, Jefferson has to deal with Flowery Branch, North Oconee and what should be a much improved Cedar Shoals squad.
“Certainly Flowery Branch and North Oconee with Cedar Shoals right there at their heels, those are the three that most people expect to be in the mix,” Cathcart said. “We’re fortunate to have North Oconee and Flowery Branch at home. It’s a good region, then you combine playing those AAAAAAA schools and Southside who’s a playoff team in South Carolina and obviously an outstanding Rabun County team.
“We should be playoff-tested and region tested by the time we work our way through that.”
•••
Quick look
•Region: 8-AAAA
•All-time record: 485-292-22
•Accomplishments: 2012 AA State Champions, 10 region championships
•Head coach: Gene Cathcart (fifth season at Jefferson, 40-9; 17th season overall, 147-51)
•2020 record: 12-1
•Key players: Malaki Starks, Sr., QB-DB; Jordan Perry, Sr., RB-LB; Sammy Brown, So., RB-LB; Kadin Bailey, Sr., LB; Spencer Neese, Sr., WR-LB; Jordan Crawley, Sr., WR-DB; Dylan Ryoul, Sr., OL; Cole Paterson, Sr., OL; Brian Habeck, Sr., OL; Jemarcus Hill, Sr., DL; Zach Combs, Sr., DL.
•Strengths: Cathcart considers team unity to be the team’s biggest strength saying the team possesses a “servant-leader mentality.” On the field, the team’s greatest strength is the offense and the wealth of weapons. The trio of Malaki Starks, Jordan Perry and Sammy Brown are all future NCAA D1 FBS players.
•Mark your calendar: The season opener against Rabun County on August 20 will reveal a lot about the 2021 Jefferson Dragons defense. The unit lost seven starters and is competing against one of the nations best quarterbacks in Gunner Stockton. The Dragons open Region 8-AAAA play on September 24 at home against Flowery Branch. The Falcons finished second in the region last year. Cedar Shoals on the road on october 8 and North Oconee at home on October 29 are other games that could decide the region championship.
•Outlook: Jefferson should have no problems scoring touchdowns with Malaki Starks leading an offense loaded with talent. The questions are on defense, but there’s plenty of talent and leadership on that side of the ball with Jordan Perry and Kadin Bailey at the center. Jefferson’s state championship potential all hinges on a senior class that on paper is as loaded as last year’s.
•••
Starks surrounded by weapons on offense
The figurehead of the Jefferson offense is quarterback Malaki Starks. The five-star prospect accounted for over 2,000 of the team’s yards last year as a rusher and as a passer, plus he scored 35 touchdowns.
Starks is more than just an athlete with the ball in his hands, he’s great at distributing the ball either in the option game or as a passer.
“His ability to distribute the ball is so huge to our team,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “To get it to Sammy [Brown] and Jordan [Perry], and those guys, and make good decisions. That’s so vital to what we do.”
The two players Starks will dish the out ball to most are running backs Jordan Perry and Sammy Brown. Perry was a frequent target last year, rushing for 434 yards and adding 208 yards through as a receiver. Perry padded his stats with nine touchdowns.
Brown’s inclusion on Jefferson’s offense is a case of the rich getting richer. The Commerce transfer rushed for 1,368 yards with 14 touchdowns last year.
“That’s one of the places on our football team where we’re blessed with tremendous depth,” Cathcart said. “[Sammy Brown] is such an outstanding player. He’s assimilated so quickly, he’s been selected to be on our leadership council, having only been here a handful of months.
“He’s playing slot right now, he can role at fullback, he’s also in the depth chart as an emergency quarterback. Also, we flex him out some, he’s got outstanding hands. We’re even looking at him in some kick return situations.”
Other weapons in Jefferson’s running game include Bowman Horn, Tre Reese, Reese Johnson, Isaiah Copeland. Cathcart described them as a “handful of guys who are good, hard nosed difference makers.”
Jefferson’s weapons extend to the passing game. Spencer Neese and Dawson Crawley return after solid junior campaigns last year. They’re backed up by Clayton Philips and Jack Eubanks. One receiver to keep an eye on is junior Oscar Escobedo. Cathcart describes him as a hybrid tight end/wide receiver.
“Of course Jordan Perry and those guys out of the backfield are obviously huge receiving threats for us,” he said. “Jordan led the team last year in receiving. He can go get it, Sammy can go get it, Kadin can go get it, Bowman and those guys are outstanding receivers in their own right. We don’t have a shortage of people to distribute the ball to.
“On this team, we’re fortunate because some of our best players are also great people. They understand being a selfless player, and that it’s not the quantity of touches they get, it’s the quality of what they do with what they get. That’s important because obviously with those outstanding players, there’s only one football.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jefferson returns three starters from last year’s offensive line; Dylan Ryoul, Cole Patterson and Brian Habeck. Joining them in the starting lineup could be almost anyone because of how good the competition has been, but Cathcart said Hayden Dial and Bryson Hill were outstanding camp, while he described jamarcus Hill’s offseason as “unbelievable.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Jamarcus Hill and Bryson Hill’s great offseasons extended to the defense according to Cathcart. Other defensive linemen who developed into potential starters over the last eight months were Xavier Richey and Zach Combs.
Cathcart also expects linebackers Perry and Kadin Bailey to follow in Paxton Corkery’s footsteps to occasionally line up with a hand in the dirt to add more strength to the defensive line.
LINEBACKERS
The linebacking corps is the only area on Jefferson’s defense that wasn’t decimated by graduations, though the team did lose Region 8-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year Rem Maxwell. But Perry, Bailey and Austin Redmond were already stars in Jefferson’s defense.
With the addition of Brown and younger players developing, this is actually a deeper group of linebackers. Expect to see a lot of Neese, Sammy Maxwell and Isaiah Copeland on the Dragon defense this fall.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Graduation hit the defensive backfield hard as Starks is the only returning starter from that unit and because of his role on offense, Jefferson needs to let him rest on defense occasionally.
The players Cathcart spotlighted were Crawley, Horn, Jermaine Sims, Trey Reese and Chase Johnson. Because of the heat affecting practices, Cathcart says the team hasn’t had a chance to answer some of the questions on defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Handing field goals this year is Owen Boots who Cathcart praised for his improvements over the offseason. Johnson will handle kickoffs while Crowley serves as the punter.
Cathcart didn’t label anyone as the main kickoff or punt returner, but he said Jefferson has no shortage of athletes that can return kicks.
•••
According to the players
Malaki Starks
Practicing at 6 am: "I love morning practices. if we could practice every morning, that would be great. You get your day over with pretty early. You just get to chill and focus on school."
Career as a Jefferson Dragon: "It's been special because I grew up watching my family play for Jefferson. For me to be able to do what I do is very special to me."
Dealing with distractions: "Football, my family, God, all of those things humble me. I stay in constant work with all of those."
Expectations for the 2021 Dragons: "I want us to be great. We are really good right now, but we can be great. It's going to take a little more stuff which I know we have in us. I want us to go win a state championship, we were so close last year and we just ran out of time, that's all."
Jordan Perry
Practicing at 6 am: "It's definitely tough before school, but we've all adjusted to it, all summer we were getting up early. It's not that bad, we all like it. We'd rather do that then go in the afternoon sometimes. You get to beat the heat."
Endorsement from Starks: "He's been my buddy since we were kids. Him doing that did help me out, me playing well helped out a lot too. I'm really thankful to have someone like that. He's a real vocal leader. Everyone out here looks up to him"
Expectations for the 2021 Dragons: "I'm thinking we're going to be pretty successful. Everybody out here has been working, we've been working all summer. I definitely think we can make a lot of noise."
Kadin Bailey
Practicing at 6 am: "It's good, no one wants to wake up that early but we like doing it because we have the rest of our day to chill. But I don't mind waking up that early usually. It's not as hot so it's easier. I'll be more tired throughout classes, but I can still handle it. I'm getting used to it now."
Expectations for the defense: "I definitely think we have one of the best linebacking corps in the state. Defensively, we did lose a lot of players, but I think we got back some good players to, they're just going to be inexperienced. Once they get going, they'll all be good."
State title hopes: "We're going to be right back there this year, hopefully. We still have that mentality. We were so close."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.