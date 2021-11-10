Jefferson and Hapeville Charter meet once again in the AAAA State Playoffs.
The Dragons defeated the Hornets in the second round of the playoffs in 2020. This year, No. 2 seed Jefferson hosts No. 3 seed Hapeville Charter in the first round of the playoffs this Friday (Nov. 12).
The Hornets are a deceptive No. 3 seed. They enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak and their only region losses were a 28-20 loss to region champs Martist, and a 14-6 loss to runner-up Mays. Hapeville Charter (5-5, 3-2 Region 6-AAAA) didn’t allow more than 14 points in any of its five wins.
“They’ve played some awfully good football as of late,” said Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart. “They finished strong in their region, including impressive wins in each of the last two weeks against Stephenson and Miller Grove.
There’s certainly no shortage of athletes. Having played them last year in the playoffs, we know the ability they have, how well they run and we’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for them.”
Cathcart noted how all of Hapeville Charter’s five losses were to some of the best teams in the state. The Hornet’s three non-region losses were against teams hosting playoff games this week. Two of those teams (Milton and Woodward Academy) won region championships.
“They played an awfully tough schedule,” he said. “Especially when you throw in Mays and Marist in their region.”
Quality of opponent isn’t Cathcart’s only concern this Friday. Jefferson (9-1, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) is still a banged-up team and Cathcart doesn’t know which injured players will compete this Friday. Malaki Starks missed two games in October, while backup quarterback Max Aldridge has also been injured. Running back and linebacker Sammy Brown hasn’t played since Oct. 8. Mentioning those three players only scratches the surface of Jefferson’s health situation.
Cathcart said the last few weeks of practice have been different every day because of all of the injuries. Lately, illnesses have also held players out of practice.
“We’re not sure who’s going to be available,” he said. “Between injury and sickness, it’s been a very stressful few weeks for our football team. Hopefully, our kids will respond and play very well Friday….
“Whatever product we put out there Friday will be kids we believe in that we know are healthy enough to compete. We’ll go do the very best we can. It’s a special group of players, it just seems as the year has gone on, we’ve had a lot of adversity mount on us.”
The Dragons will need to be at their best to avoid a first-round upset. The Hornets have a stout passing attack led by quarterback Sedrick Hill. The junior has 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns on 98-of-175 passing. He has a pair of receivers with over 500 receiving yards. Senior Quieten Williams has 29 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Krishon Lett has 35 catches for 520 yards and three scores.
Junior running back Demetrius Thomas leads the Hornets rushing attack with 464 yards on 102 carries with a pair of touchdowns, while junior Duce Hood adds 347 rushing yards on 60 carries with three touchdowns.
“They give you a bunch of formations…. Quarterback Hill is a very fine player,” Cathcart said. “He’s thrown for over 1,000 yards and they’ve got a bunch of athletes they like to get the ball too in space. They do a really good job of being one of those spread teams that relies a lot on all three levels of the passing game. They probably stretch the field vertically as well as any team we’ve played in a long while.”
Cathcart also wished to express the Dragon football family’s sympathy towards the family of Jefferson senior lineman Michael Holcomb whose father passed away on Monday.
Hapeville Charter at Jefferson
What: Hapeville Charter at Jefferson (Memorial Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30
Records: Jefferson 9-1; Hapeville Charter 5-5
Coaches: Gene Cathcart, Jefferson (fifth season at Jefferson, 51-10; 17th season overall 158-52); Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter (11th season at Hapeville Charter, 68-47-2)
What else: Winston Gordon has been head coach of Hapeville Charter since the program started in 2011. He led the Hornets to four-straight region titles from 2016-to-2019, and a AA State Championship in 2017… Jefferson’s 35-0 win over Hapeville Charter in the 2020 state playoffs was the first time the two schools met in football.
