Jefferson was close last year. Agonizingly close for the Dragon faithful.
The team lost two games by a total of three points to two teams who went on to play for state titles.
“We felt like we were a play or two away from having an opportunity to play for a state championship or to have a chance to go to the state championship game,” fourth-year Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Jefferson, 10-2 a year ago, won a region title and reached the state quarterfinals where it lost 22-20 to Crisp County. The good news is much of that Dragon juggernaut, which outscored opponents 479-129, is back. Twelve all-region players from last year return for 2020.
“We’re fortunate to have some very talented players returning with a lot of experience,” Cathcart said. “So, certainly our expectation level is very high … We did graduate some awfully talented players, but we also have been blessed with last year being out in front, having leads, we’ve got a lot of guys that have game experience returning.”
Quarterback Colby Clark graduated following a decorated career, but Jefferson will intrust the reins of its triple option offense to five-star collegiate prospect Malaki Starks, who is praised in equal parts for both his talent and leadership.
Starks was last year’s 8-AAA Athlete of the Year and was recently projected as Class AAAA’s top player by Georgia High School Football Daily.
“He’s such a talented athlete and outstanding leader,” Cathcart said. “It’s exciting to think about what he’ll be able to accomplish in this offense.”
Jefferson is flush with playmakers at receiver and slot back, including Jordan Perry, the team’s second-leading returning rusher. It also welcomes back three returning starters from its offensive line, including Colton Steele and Colton Dufresne, both all-region selections in 2019.
On the other side of the ball, the Dragons boast a number of returning players along the defensive line and a deep pool of linebackers and defensive backs. That list includes linebackers Rem Maxwell, Kadin Bailey and Paxton Corkery and defensive backs Kam Robinson, Nick Evans and Starks, who ranks as one of the best safeties in the country.
As for intangibles, this year’s Jefferson squad is said to benefit from similar leadership and chemistry as last year’s quarterfinals team.
“Last year’s group was special, and it was special because of a lot of these guys,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson, formerly of 8-AAA, moves from one tough region to another. In jumping to Class AAAA and Region 8-AAAA, the Dragons will encounter multiple teams that could make deep playoff runs. That list includes North Oconee, Flowery Branch (coached by former Jefferson coach Ben Hall) and Cedar Shoals. Madison County advanced to the Class AAAA quarterfinals last year. Meanwhile, East Hall has one of the top passing attacks in the area, and Chestatee features a quarterback, Christian Charles, with multiple offers from Power 5 schools.
“It’s an outstanding football region,” Cathcart said. “It’s very deep.”
Paired with that region schedule is a non-region slate that pits the Dragons against two Class AAAAAAA schools (Central Gwinnett and Mountain View) along with games against Class AA power Rabun County and Class AAA power Hart County.
“Our schedule is certainly challenging, but that’s why you play football at Jefferson, to be in those big games,” Cathcart said.
While the Dragons have aspirations for another deep playoff run, the uncertainty of football during the COVID-19 pandemic has given everyone pause.
“It really forces you to kind of be in the moment and be mindful and enjoy everyday,” Cathcart said. “All of those things could be taken away from us in a second.”
But if a full season and playoffs do happen, Cathcart said his team saw last year the razor-thin margin for error of the deep rounds of the state playoff brackets.
“You’ve got to learn how to play in those games,” Cathcart said. “You’ve got to learn that every foot matters, every possession matters.”
•••
Quick look
•Region: 8-AAAA
•All-time record: 473-291-22
•Accomplishments: one state championship, nine region championships
•Head coach: Gene Cathcart (fourth year at Jefferson, 28-8; 16th year overall, 135-50)
•2019 record: 10-2
•Key players: Malaki Starks, Jr., QB-DB; Colton Dufresne, Sr., OL-DL.; Colton Steele, Sr., OL-DL; Dylan Royal, Jr., OL; Paxton Corkery, Sr., FB-LB; Kadin Bailey, Jr., LB-RB; Rem Maxwell, Sr., LB; Carter Stephenson, Sr., QB-DB; Jordan Perry, Jr., RB-LB; Kam Robinson, Sr., DB-RB-WR; Kolton Jones, Sr., RB-DB; Reese Johnson, Jr., FB-LB; Dawson Crawley, Jr., WR-DB; Nick Evans, Sr., DB-WR; Hunter Blayton, Jr., DB-RB
•Strengths: The Dragons boast one of the more highly-sought college prospects in the nation, Malaki Starks, who will play safety and transition to quarterback on offense. The Dragons are also deep and talented at running back, receiver, linebacker and defensive back. There’s no shortage of playmakers for the Dragons, who outscored their foes by an average of nearly 30 points a game last year.
•Mark your calendar: There’s no lack of intriguing matchups for the Dragons in and outside of region play. The Dragons take on Rabun County and five-star quarterback prospect Gunner Stockton on Sept. 18 and face off against old region foe Hart County on Oct. 2. In region play, the Dragons go up against Flowery Branch and former coach Ben Hall on Oct. 9. Cedar Shoals on Oct. 23 and North Oconee on Nov. 13 stand as huge region games as well.
•Outlook: Expectations are high for a Jefferson program that owns a 122-26 mark with a state title and six region championships since 2008. Jefferson does move to Class AAAA and faces an arduous schedule, but the Dragons return a roster that includes 12 all-region players from last year and one of the best players around. After a special 2019 season, Jefferson has all the pieces to do it again in 2020 — and perhaps surpass last year’s success.
•••
Dragons ready to roll with Starks at QB
If the objective is to put the ball in your best players’ hands as often as possible, then Jefferson will do that on every offensive snap this fall.
The Dragons have moved Malaki Starks, who is regarded as five-star athlete by 247sports.com, from slot back to quarterback.
Starks rushed for 544 yards on just 53 carries in 2019 as a running back.
Cathcart said the key for Starks in his transition to signal caller will be decision making in the Dragons’ triple-option offense.
“The natural, athletic plays are going to happen for him,” Cathcart said. “But everybody is going to key on him. So him knowing when to give, when to pitch, who to throw to, when to take the check down route, those sorts of things.”
Despite no summer passing leagues, Starks has strengthened his arm and improved his fundamentals, according to Cathcart.
Jefferson does have the luxury of Carter Stephenson, who went 4-1 as a starter at quarterback two years ago (earning all-region honors), as a game-tested option as a backup. And since he and Starks both play safety defensively, the more Stephenson can play in the secondary, the more Jefferson can rest Starks on that side of the ball.
Max Aldridge and Michael Sheehan are also reserve quarterbacks who split time at the position in leading the junior varsity to an unbeaten record in 2019.
“We feel good about all four of those guys,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson’s triple option offense will have playmaking options all over the field, in addition to what Starks offers at quarterback. Seventeen Jefferson players had rushing touchdowns last year and 14 of them return.
“That’s a pretty good statistic,” Cathcart said.
RUNNING BACKS
Jordan Perry (535 rushing yards in 2019) whom Cathcart calls “explosive,” leads a deep group of slot backs, which include Kolton Jones (428 yards in 2019, all-region honorable mention), Kam Robinson, Levin Jones, Tre Reece, Bowman Horn, Kaden Bailey, Hunter Blayton and Chase Johnson.
“The good thing is the competition for carries is king … We feed the horse that eats,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson must replace Kade McNally at fullback, but has no shortage of options at that positions. Paxton Corkery is perfectly built for fullback, according to Cathcart, while Reese Johnson (209 yards in 2019) possesses quickness and vision. Cathcart said he’s also excited about Isaiah Copeland, who stood out on the junior varsity last year. Hyson Porter, Austin Redmon and Nathan Gaddy are also in the mix at fullback.
“That is a position in this offense that you’d better have quality depth, too, because obviously, it’s a very physical position,” Cathcart said.
RECEIVERS
At receiver, Dawson Crawley (an all-region honorable mention in 2019) returns as the Dragons’ top pass catcher (113 receiving yards in 2019). Cathcart called Crawley “probably one of the best blocking receivers I’ve ever been around.”
Like running back, Jefferson doesn’t lack for depth at receiver with Spencer Neese, Nick Evans, Elijah Dewitt, Kam Robinson, Germaine Sims and Dalen Gales (who has “unbelievable” potential according to Cathcart), all as receiving options.
“I feel like there’s no shortage of playmakers at receiver,” Cathcart said.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jefferson loses an all-state center in Mason Ware but return all-region linemen Colton Steele and Colton Dufresne while Dylan Ryoul returns with starting experience. Meanwhile, Cole Patterson, Bryson Hill and Brian Habeck wave been waiting in the wings for key roles on the Dragon offensive line.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Colton Dufrense and Colton Steele also return on the defensive line, but Jefferson will also look to Jaheim Hardy, Carson Woodward and Knox McKinney, who has potential, according to Cathcart, and is now healthy.
LINEBACKERS
Behind the defensive front is a deep and talented linebacking corps. Rem Maxwell, a first-team all-region linebacker last year, returns as the Dragons’ leading tackler (69 tackles in 2019), and Kadin Bailey, an all-region selection in 2019, has become a major prospect, having garnered an offer from Tennessee. Paxton Corkery returns as a first-team all-region performer while Isaiah Copeland, Jordan Perry (an all-region defensive back last year), Austin Redmon, Hyson Porter, Xavier Richie and Max Aldridge all add to the Dragons’ depth at linebacker.
SECONDARY
One of the top players in the country patrols the defensive back field at safety in Malaki Starks.
“His ball skills are probably second-to-none … He’s got probably the finest ball skills maybe of any player I’ve ever coached or seen,” Cathcart said.
Starks has multiple offers from top-flight programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.
Hunter Blayton, an all-region honorable mention in 2019, is also a returning starter at safety, and Carter Stephenson stepped up last year at the position late in the season. Meanwhile, Bowman Horn has “outstanding potential” at safety, according to Cathcart. Michael Sheehan will also see time at the position, while Tre Reese is hybrid defensive back-linebacker.
At corner back, Kam Robinson and Nick Evans are coming off all-region campaigns in 2019 with Cathcart praising their pass-defense skills and tackling. They’ll be joined by Kolton Jones, Dawson Crawley and Germaine Sims at the position.
Cathcart said Jefferson has the luxury of physical safeties and corners and athletic linebackers who can also cover.
“That’s a great formula week-to-week when you’re having to defend all different kind of offenses ... that’s awfully helpful,” Cathcart said.
KICKING GAME
In the kicking game, Owen Botts, Chase Johnson, Levin Jones are working at place kicker, while Crawley, Levin Jones, Maxwell and Aldridge could all future into the punting chores.
•••
Football in a pandemic
What this season means …
Jefferson linebacker-fullback Paxton Corkery has found himself cherishing everything about his final football season — even the not-so-pleasant stuff.
“Even out here running for conditioning, the stuff you usually dread, it’s like I have to remember I’m not going to be able to do this next year, and if I am, it’s going to be somewhere not Jefferson High School,” he said. “You take those things and you appreciate them a lot more.”
Of course, this isn’t just any senior season. With the COVID-19 pandemic having threatened the year during the preseason — and still lingering as a threat — Corkery and his fellow seniors know each Friday night carries a different weight this year.
“Those games are definitely going to mean a lot more,” Corkery said. “It’s my senior year. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in 7U rec ball. So, it definitely means a lot that the GHSA is doing so much to let us play this year.”
And Jefferson has plenty to play for, coming off a year in which it lost just two games by a total of three points to two teams who played for state championships.
Does the senior class view this year as unfinished business?
“I think we definitely do, but we bring that mentality into every season,” Corkery said. “We’re going to do our best to go as far as we can. We’re Jefferson. We want to win games. Obviously, this is our last year. One last ride. We want to make it all the way. The state championship is something these seniors, in our four years, we haven’t gotten to experience that.”
