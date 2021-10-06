The absence of Malaki Starks, Max Aldridge and other star players did little to disrupt Jefferson’s gameplan Friday night at East Hall.
With Sammy Brown at quarterback, the Dragons clobbered the Vikings 62-0. Brown rushed for 162 yards on just eight carries. 14 other Dragons combined for 226 yards. Tre Reece touched the ball just twice for 44 yards, while Jordan Perry returned to the Dragons’ offense to pick up 33 yards on two carries. He also scored his first touchdown of the season and intercepted a pass on defense.
Jefferson (6-0, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA) put the game away early with 28 points in the first quarter. The Dragons covered 65 yards on their first drive and finished with a 39-yard run by Reece just over a minute into the game.
The Dragons needed just 51 seconds to cover 57 yards on their next drive. Perry scored on a 13-yard run with nine minutes left in the first quarter to extend Jefferson’s lead to 14-0. Following another quick stop on defense, Reece scored on a 53-yard punt return to bring Jefferson’s lead to 21-0 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Brown scored on an 18-yard run with 3:40 left in the first quarter, extending the lead to 28-0. Isaiah Copeland scored the first touchdown of the second quarter, while Brown scored on runs of 14 and 74 yards later in the quarter to give Jefferson a 49-0 halftime lead.
The Dragons scored just twice in the second half to win 62-0. Christopher Law scored from one yard out in the third quarter, and Xavier Minish returned a punt 53 yards to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson is back on the road this week at Cedar Shoals (2-2, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA). The Jaguars have recovered from an ugly start in non-region play and are currently tied for first place in the region.
(0) comments
