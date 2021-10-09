ATHENS — Even a substantially banged-up Jefferson team found a way to dominate another key region opponent.
Tre Reece scored two touchdowns and came up with a momentum-changing field-goal block to spark a 34-9 Dragon victory at Cedar Shoals Friday (Oct. 8). Jefferson closed the game with 20 unanswered points.
"They gave us their best swing and kind of woke us up, and then we started playing much better football," Dragons coach Gene Cathcart said. "It's good to be in these kind of games — region wins on the road."
The two teams entered the game tied atop the Region 8-AAAA standings with 2-0 records.
Sophomore standout Sammy Brown, who started at quarterback, was added to the growing list of wounded Dragons, exiting the game in the second quarter with an injury to his right leg. Cathcart said more will be known about Brown’s status following an MRI. Brown did not return to Friday's game and stood on crutches in the second half.
Other Dragons were already out entering the contest.
Five-star prospect and starting quarterback Malaki Starks did not play Friday, while the injured list also included Spencer Neese, Chase Johnson and Bowman Horn.
Jefferson (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA) clung to a 14-9 lead late in the first half when Reece turned the game, charging in from the left side and blocking Michael Hermitano’s 28-yard field goal attempt. Five plays later Max Aldridge threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jack Eubanks, and Jefferson led 21-9 just 21 seconds before halftime.
Reece tacked on a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He finished with 92 yards on six carries.
"He's playing outstanding football," Cathcart said.
Isaiah Copeland scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Dragons won their 16th consecutive region game dating back to 2018.
Reece made an impact early.
With Jefferson facing a fourth down on its opening drive, Reece took a sweep 37 yards, cutting back and dodging a defender around the 17-yard line, to score and give Jefferson a 7-0 lead.
Brown, before his injury, scored on an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to give the Dragons a 14-0 lead.
But things quickly tightened after that.
Cedar Shoals used its passing attack to move down the field and set up a 2-yard score from Tyson Saylors, cutting the lead to 14-6. A 27-yard field goal from Hermitano trimmed the lead to 14-9.
The Jaguars then threatened to take the lead after they recovered a fumble and later pushed to the Dragon 4, before a personal-foul call against Cedar Shoals stalled the drive.
That forced the Jaguars to attempt the field goal that Reece blocked. Reese Johnson, who led the Dragons with 114 yards on 13 carries, ripped off a 44-yard run two plays after that block to set up Aldridge’s throw to Eubanks, who slipped behind two Jaguar defenders and snagged the pass.
Jefferson has an open date next Friday (Oct. 15) before traveling to Chestate on Oct. 22.
This story will be updated.
Jefferson 34, Cedar Shoals 9
JHS 14 7 7 6 — 34
CHS 0 9 0 0 — 9
JHS — Reece 37-yard run (Botts PAT), 7-0, 7:07 first quarter
JHS — Brown 8-yard run (Botts PAT), 14-0, 0:55 first quarter
CSHS — Saylors 2-yard run (PAT no good) 14-6, 9:01 second quarter
CHS — Hermitano, 27-yard field goal, 14-9, 4:57 second quarter
JHS — Eubanks 20-yard catch from Aldridge, 21-9, 0:21 second quarter
JHS — Reece 32-yard run (Botts PAT), 28-9, 7:04 third quarter
JHS — Copeland 5-yard run (Botts PAT no good) 34-9, 8:44 fourth quarter
