Jefferson’s Malaki Starks went 65 yards for a touchdown on the Dragons’ first play, setting the table for what would be an opening-night runaway.
Starks scored three touchdowns, adding scores of 20 and 71 yards, as Jefferson steamrolled Class AAAA Central Gwinnett 61-7 on Friday (Sept. 11).
The Dragons (1-0) gashed the Black Knights (1-1) for 526 yards on the ground, 395 of those coming in the first half.
Jefferson, which raced out to a 20-0 lead after a quarter and 41-7 lead at the half, attempted just one pass.
Starks, making his first career start at quarterback, ran for 177 yards on just seven carries in addition to this three touchdowns.
Others finding the end zone in the rout were Reese Johnson (five yards), Kolton Jones (59 yards), Kam Robinson (18 yards), Carter Stephenson (four yards) and Michael Sheehan (four yards and three yards).
Jones finished with 78 yards on just two carries, while Jordan Perry added 52 yard on three carries.
Defensively, Jefferson surrendered its lone touchdown in the second quarter, a 14-yard pass from Central Gwinnett’s Justin Johnson to Mekhi Mews. Both Austin Redmon and Max Aldridge had interceptions for the Dragons.
Jefferson will play in a high-profile non-region matchup next week, taking on Class AA No. 1-ranked Rabun County and five-star quarterback recruit Gunner Stockton on the road.
Check back later for more on the Dragons’ win over Central Gwinnett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.