No region title will be won on the first night of 8-AAAA play, but that won't keep Jefferson’s region opener from having a championship-caliber vibe to it.
In a paring of the two ranked teams in the region, the Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (4-0) begin Region 8-AAAA play against Class AAAA No. 6-ranked Flowery Branch Friday (Oct. 9) on the road at 7:30 p.m.
“In essence, this isn’t a playoff game, but it’s going to be important to the seeding at some point,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “Certainly, whoever is fortunate enough to win this game will have the inside track to controlling their own destiny for the No. 1 seed. A lot of water under that bridge still to come.”
Flowery Branch features a high-powered offense behind quarterback David Renard. Rendard was the state’s leading passer — regardless of classification – heading into last Friday’s games. He has passed for 1,280 yards in four games and is averaging 320 yards per contest. His top target is Connor Larson, who had 416 yards receiving heading into last week’s game (ranking second in Class AAAA). Running back Jaizen Ellingham was a preseason all-state selection in Class AAAA.
“We certainly have our hands full, and going on the road with such a big game to start (region play) with is quite a challenge,” Cathcart said. “We’re excited about it.”
Flowery Branch (3-1) is coming off a 34-7 win over Hiram, during which Renard was 16-of-18 passing for 246 yards with one touchdown. Running back Myles Ivey ran for 103 yards.
Meanwhile, Jefferson survived a non-region road trip to Hart County last week, scoring with 26 seconds left when Malaki Starks threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Neese in a 26-19 win.
The game will mark a return to the sidelines for Cathcart, who missed the game at Hart County due to COVID-19 protocol. The quarantine was not due to a positive test but rather symptoms (temperature) the Dragon coach said he experienced earlier last week.
“We take a lot of pride in that nobody is bigger than the program here in Jefferson,” Cathcart said. “The same protocols that our players and students go through every day, our teachers and coaches do as well. By that rule, which I support, I didn’t not meet the criteria needed to be able to participate.”
Cathcart praised his team and coaches for gutting-out a tough road win in his absence.
“I’m very proud of them for finding a way to win in a hostile environment on a tough night,” Cathcart said. “I’m excited to get back with them later this week.”
In their closet game yet this year, the Dragons beat a Hart County team that featured perhaps seven to eight future college players, including a tight end, Cane Berrong, who has committed to Notre Dame, and a running back, Malachi Thomas, who has committed to Virginia Tech.
“I think we’ll realize, when it’s all said and done, that on a tough night against a tough opponent, when we maybe weren’t at our best, our kids really persevered and found a way to come out of there with a win,” Cathcart said.
Cathcart said his team must work on cleaning up penalties in advance of this Friday’s showdown with Flowery Branch. After committing 13 penalties during its first three games, Jefferson was flagged 12 times last week against Hart County, which rallied from a 19-6 fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game.
“We’ve got to do a better job of, A, maintaining our poise and reducing our penalties, and, B, putting away good opponents when we have them on the ropes,” Cathcart said.
As Jefferson moves ahead to Flowery Branch, it faces a program with which it has a major tie. Falcons coach Ben Hall coached four years at Jefferson, guiding the Dragons to a 44-8 mark with a state semifinals finish 2016. He’s 27-11 in four seasons at Flowery Branch.
“He’s done a great job everywhere he’s been,” said Cathcart, who has known Hall since the two were assistant college football coaches. “His teams play the right way. I’ve got nothing but respect for him and his entire staff. Those are outstanding coaches.”
Cathcart added that, “sometimes it’s hard to play (against) friends.”
“It’s almost easier to play people you don’t know very well,” he said. “But I think it has very little to do with Gene and Ben and a lot more to do with the Falcons and the Dragons.”
Cathcart pointed out that Flowery Branch's coaching staff also has strong ties to Hart County (which the Dragons just played), something that could aid the Falcons in their scouting report for Jefferson. Another advantage: Flowery Branch has played a triple option team this year — St. Pius X — which should help the Falcons prepare for the Dragons’ triple option attack.
At the same time, Cathcart believes his team is battle-tested, having won on the road at Rabun County and Hart County already this season.
“I think certainly us playing in those high-profile intense games in hostile environments on the road, hopefully, we’re road-tested,” he said. “And hopefully we realized that no matter what happens, at kickoff it’s still a 100-yard field. We’ll just be in the white jerseys.”
JEFFERSON HONORS PLAYERS
The Jefferson football team has announced its top performers from its win over Hart County: Jordan Perry, running back (Player of the Game); Colton Dufresne, offensive line (Offensive Player of the Game), Rem Maxwell, linebacker (Defensive Player of the Game), Chase Johnson, kicker (Special Teams Player of the Game) and Nathan Gaddy, running back (Dragon-Hearted Player of the Week).
