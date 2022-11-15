IMG_1042.JPG

Pictured above are Taylor Spivey, Mackenzie Tooke, Ella Parker and Luke Cochran.

 Photo courtesy of Jefferson Athletics twitter page.

Four Dragons recently signed to play the sports they love at the next level. Luke Cochran committed to Central Michigan to wrestle at the next level, Ella Parker committed to play soccer at East Tennessee State, Taylor Spivey committed to Piedmont to play softball and Mackenzie Tooke committed to Young Harris to play soccer.

