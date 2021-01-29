Chestatee took the Jefferson girls’ basketball team to overtime in the teams' first meeting this year, and that nail biter was certainly on the minds of the Dragon players in Thursday’s rematch.
“We wanted to, maybe, send a statement that, hey, it wasn’t supposed to be like that,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said.
And it wasn’t this time.
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons routed the War Eagles by 45 points, 76-31 at home, to improve to 16-3 on the season and remain perfect in Region 8-AAAA play at 8-0.
Chestatee was without post player Logan Wiggins, who had 22 points and 16 boards in the first matchup.
“I feel like we’re a lot better than we were when we played them a few weeks ago,” Brown said. “Obviously, they’re a little bit banged up, but I just like where we’re at right now. I feel like we’re doing a lot of good things, especially on the defensive end.”
Ellie Kinlaw hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Deshona Gaither added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Allianne Clark scored 12 points in the Dragons’ fifth-straight win.
Jyesha Butts finished with 14 rebounds as the Dragons beat the War Eagles, who were missing the six-foot Wiggins in the middle, on the boards, 53-23.
Jefferson was also able to push the pace of the game, outscoring Chestatee 23-6 in transition.
“We talked about trying to get out and get some easy baskets, and that’s who we are,” Brown said. “We did not do a good job of that at their place. They did a really good job … But I thought we put a lot of pressure on their defense tonight to get matched up, which slows them down on the offensive boards because they’re having to get back so quick.”
Brown stressed the importance of that.
“Everybody thinks it’s all about points, but it’s more than that,” he said. “It’s keeping them off the boards and not giving them any second shots because they’re worried about having to get back.”
The Dragons took a 13-4 first quarter lead, and steadily built on that advantage from there.
Jefferson outscored the War Eagles 24-11 in the second quarter, taking a commanding 37-15 lead into the locker room after a Hailey Triaga 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half.
The Dragons, who shot 47.8 percent from beyond the arc, drained seven of their 11 3-pointers on the night in the second half as their lead swelled. Kinlaw connected on 3 3-point attempts in the second half, including one with 6:34 left in the game, putting the Dragons up 65-26. Triaga added another 3-pointer later, pushing the lead to 40 points (68-28).
“We’re very capable of shooting the ball well,” Brown said. “We’re averaging right at nine 3-pointers per game. We haven’t shot it as good the last two or three games as we had early in the year, so it was nice to see the ball go in the hole tonight.”
A basket from Butts in the waining moments gave Jefferson its largest lead of the night at 76-31, which ended up being the final score.
Jefferson will play its third game of the week Saturday (Jan. 30, 3 p.m.) when it travels to Flowery Branch for another Region 8-AAAA matchup. The Dragons, however, have a day to rest — with only a light practice — in between those games.
“If we were going to play three games in a week, I’d rather it be this way,” Brown said. “I’d rather have that day in between ... We’ll try to save our legs because the pace that we’re trying to play at, you’ve got to have them ready to go.”
