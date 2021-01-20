It wasn’t a matter of if the 3-pointers would fall, just more of when.
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team sank five 3-pointers in the last 5:45 before halftime against Madison County, staking it to a 24-point lead, en route to a 70-35 region win Tuesday (Jan. 19) on senior night.
“We’re capable of getting on a streak,” Dragons’ coach Greg Brown said. “That’s why I never really worry a whole lot when we’re not making any because I know it’s just a matter of time. I thought we were taking good shots. They were sitting in that zone, so I knew that we were going to have a lot of three (point) opportunities.”
The Dragons (12-3, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) led 22-14 early in the second quarter before blowing the game open with its 3-point shooting. Hailey Triaga knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, which started a 17-2 run. Ellie Kinlaw also sank two 3-pointers during the period, while Allianne Clark sank one from long-range as well.
But Brown was just as impressed with his team’s defensive efforts during the quarter.
“I thought we settled in defensively,” Brown said. “I think that was the big thing. We gave up 12 in that first quarter, and then we just gave up eight in the second. We got the pace of the game where we wanted it.”
Jefferson cruised to the victory from there, leading 60-26 after three quarters and by as many as 39 in the fourth quarter. Brown began subbing out his seniors — Livi Blackstock, Allianne Clark and Courtney Kidd — individually with just under five minutes left in the game to be recognized.
Brown was pleased the team played well enough to allow that.
“That’s what I wanted to do, and that’s what I preached before the game,” Brown said. “Let’s take care of our business, so we can do this the right way. I was proud of our focus and how we did that. It was great to honor Livi, Allianne and Courtney.
“They’re three-year starters. They’ve started for me from Day 1. They’ve just kind of been the backbone of what we’ve been trying to accomplish here as far as the direction of the program. They’ve just been fantastic, nothing but loyal to me and what we’re trying to do.”
Jefferson now faces another busy weekend as it will play Cedar Shoals Friday (Jan. 22, 7 p.m.) on the road and then travels to Class AA No. 2-ranked Rabun County Saturday (Jan. 23, 4:30 p.m.) for another big non-region showdown.
“We’re just trying to get ready for postseason play and taking it one game at a time,” Brown said. “This will be good to go on the road. It will make it a lot like a state-tournament game. We’ve got to prepare for these situations. I’m looking forward to the test and to see how we handle it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.