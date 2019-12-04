Livi Blackstock scored 19 points to lead the Jefferson girls' basketball team in a 68-28 domination of Monroe Area Tuesday (Dec. 3) at home in the Dragons' region opener.
Deshona Gaither added 12 points, all of which came in the first half, and Jyesha Butts contributed 10 points as No. 2-ranked Jefferson improved to 9-0 on the season.
Jefferson faces a major non-region test Friday (Dec. 6) as it hosts North Forsyth, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAAA, at 7 p.m.
