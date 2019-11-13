Allianne Clark made her only bucket Tuesday night in a hostile Banks County gym, but her only bucket proved to be the dagger to put the Leopards away.
Down 52-51 with 1:19 left, Jefferson trailed Banks County. A long pass across the court from Deshona Gaither found Clark perfectly in the corner, and she drained the dagger 3-pointer to put Jefferson ahead for good 54-52, and Jefferson (2-0) held on in the final minute for a 55-52 win.
“When it left her hands, I knew it was in,” head coach Greg Brown said. “I was trying to call timeout before it went in. Deshona made a great drive, got her wide open, we hit a three. It was a big play, huge play.”
Courtney Kidd led the Jefferson scoring with 15 points. She hit five 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half.
Gaither and Livi Blackstock scored 11 points apiece. Blackstock had seven points in the fourth quarter.
“It wasn’t pretty, but winning a game like that’s a big deal,” Brown said.
The Jefferson defense held Banks County’s hot-shooting Heather Vaughan to only two points. Sadie Simpson and Kamryn Grier led the way for Banks County scoring 12 points apiece.
The Dragons jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Leopards rallied, outscoring Jefferson 10-5 to end the first quarter, capped off by two Simpson buckets. Banks County led 14-12 after the first.
The Leopards stretched the lead out to open the second quarter, but Jefferson didn’t let them get far away as back-to-back 3’s from Kidd tied the game at 18-18, and a Chloe Hiatt bucket put the Dragons back ahead.
The Leopards rallied to go back ahead 25-22, but again, a Kidd 3-pointer put Jefferson back into a tie at 25-25, and a Gaither bucket pushed the Dragons ahead 27-25 at the break.
The third quarter belonged to the Leopards. Banks County outscored Jefferson 16-9 in the quarter. After Jefferson built a 36-27 lead, the Leopards ended the quarter on a 14-0 run, including three buckets in a row from Grier and two buckets from Lillie Venable. The Leopards led 41-36 entering the final frame.
Jefferson opened the fourth with three-straight baskets, capped off by an and-1 from Ellie Kinlaw to put the Dragons ahead 43-41. The Leopards responded with seven-straight points to retake the lead 48-43.
After cutting the lead to two points three different times in the fourth, the Dragons made another push as Clark hit a free throw with 1:58 left to cut the deficit to 52-51. Then, her 3-pointer with 1:19 left put Jefferson ahead for good. Blackstock added a free throw with 1.8 seconds, and Banks County didn’t get off a final shot.
“We just never could put them away,” Brown said. “We jumped out there early in the third, and I thought we’re about to pull away. Give (Banks County) credit. They fought. Such a great high school basketball game, especially this early in the year, and that’s what we wanted. We wanted to play good competition that was going to get us ready for region play and we got it again tonight … we can look back on that later in the year and take something from it to help us.”
