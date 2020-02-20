Even with one of its best players limited due to foul trouble, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team was good enough to steamroll its way into the Elite Eight.
The Dragons (25-4) trounced a 23-win Pierce County team 64-33 Wednesday (Feb. 19) at home to advance to the state quarterfinals for the fourth-straight year.
Livi Blackstock, the Region 8-AAA Player of the Year, sat for much of the first half with two fouls and without a point, but Jefferson built a 31-17 halftime lead on its way to a 31-point win.
“To me, the difference in the game is we spread the lead out with our best player sitting over there on the bench with two fouls,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “I just couldn’t be any more proud of some of our role kids who stepped up during that time and just really, really carried us until we got to halftime.”
The Dragons will play either Greater Atlanta Christian or Monroe-Albany Wednesday at home in the quarterfinals. No time has been set.
Deshona Gaither finished with 16 points against Pierce County, Ellie Kinlaw added 12 and six other players got into the scorebook for the Dragons, who won their eighth-straight game.
“We talked the whole week at practice that we just need a couple of our other kids just to step up and give us four or six (points) just here and there,” Brown said. “That makes such a huge difference, and it takes some pressure off Livi and Deshona scoring wise ...
“We got some out of Chloe (Hiatt), Jyesha (Butts). Ellie Kinlaw hit some shots. Allianne (Clark) scored a little bit there.”
Jefferson’s defense yet again set the tone, forcing Pierce County into a 10-second backcourt violation in the opening moments of the game and allowing just two made shots from the floor in the first quarter.
“That’s huge for us,” Brown said. “We felt like we could pressure them. They’ve got some good guards, but they’re young … I thought we stuck to our game plan. We knew what they were capable of doing, and, defensively, I thought we took away what we needed to take away.”
The Dragons led 15-6 after the opening frame, and expanded the advantage to 31-17 at halftime. Jefferson again used a big third quarter to put the game out of reach. It scored the first 10 points of the second half — Clark, Hiatt and Courtney Kidd all scored during that stretch — to open up a 41-17 lead.
“We talk about it every halftime ... just come right back out with that same energy and re-establish the momentum again, it would be awfully hard for them to have the legs to be able to compete and come back in a game like this,” Brown said.
Blackstock hit her first shot of the game with 3:25 left in the third quarter and scored seven points in the period to help Jefferson take a 52-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Dragons maintained the large lead in the final period, and Hailey Triaga buried a 3-pointer in the closing moments of the game for the final margin of victory.
“You don’t ever expect to win in the Sweet 16 by 30, I don’t think,” Brown said. “I just thought our kids played so hard. They’re just so tough.”
The Dragons now look to get over the state quarterfinals hump as they’ll try to qualify for the Final Four for the first time since 2006.
Brown said returning to the Elite Eight this year despite having lost two players out of the rotation to injuries — Natalia Bolden and Kendall Bailey – is “huge.”
“I don’t think many people thought we could do it again,” Brown said, “and then here we are. But I guarantee you there’s a room (of players) right across the hallway right there that thinks we’re supposed to be here, and they think we’re supposed to win the next one, too. They’re just fun to coach.”
