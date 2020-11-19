Not that Jefferson hasn't been playing its best basketball at end of the season the past two years, but coach Greg Brown will certainly make that a point of emphasis for the 2020-21 campaign.
“I think the goal for us needs to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” said Brown, who is 50-9 in two years with the Dragons with two Elite Eight appearances. “It’s such a long season, and it’s such a season with so many unanswered questions going into it … And some of those unanswered questions are just completely out of our control.”
Jefferson hopes to be a team built for the long haul and one that can weather issues arising in a season being played during a pandemic. One of the team’s strengths is its depth, which must continue to develop, according to Brown. Jefferson has 10 players who are either juniors or seniors, most of whom have played significant minutes. The coach said depth is more important this season than ever.
“Because at some point, we’re all going to get hit with this stuff,” he said. “I think it’s just how you handle it and how you are able to maneuver through it once it does happen.”
•Lineup: Jefferson returns two of the best guards around in Livi Blackstock and Deshona Gaither. Blackstock, last year’s Region 8-AAA Player of the Year, has signed with North Georgia. The team lost post player Chloe Hiatt to graduation, but returns Kendall Bailey, who Brown hopes can fill Hiatt’s role as a rebounder. Allianne Clark, a starter since her sophomore year, returns at guard, while Ellie Kinlaw emerged as a guard last year and returns as well. Brown will look for guards Tylia Brown and Haley Triaga to have expanded roles. Courtney Kidd, one of the team’s top 3-pointers shooters is back, as is Jyesha Butts, who Brown believes will play more key minutes this year. The team, however, will be without Natalia Bolden once again. Bolden tore her achilles tendon three days before the start of practice and will miss an entire season for the second year in a row. “It’s bad for us, but it’s awful for her,” Brown said. “We hate it for her. She had done everything she was supposed to do, was really looking good in preseason conditioning and four-on-one workouts.”
•Strengths/weaknesses: Jefferson has depth and experience on its side with 10 upperclassmen, most of whom have played significant time. The Dragons also have one of the best backcourts around, led by Blackstock and Gaither. “It all starts with Livi,” Brown said. “It’s her leadership and, obviously, Deshona has kind of come into her own. But we feel good about our other kids, too.” Brown said there are times when Jefferson will play five guards at once “just to get our best people out there.”
•Region: Jefferson, after winning Region 8-AAA, moves up to Region 8-AAAA, where it will join Cedar Shoals, Chestatee, East Hall, Flowery Branch, Madison County and North Oconee. “I don’t know that we have a team that’s just a 30-0 team, but I just think there’s a bunch of solid teams that you’ve got to show up ready to play every single night or you could get beat, no doubt about it,” Brown said. Jefferson will certainly face one of the best players nation in Madison County’s Kayla McPherson, who has signed with North Carolina. McPherson was one of the top scorers in the country last year. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that she’ll be the best player in our region, for sure,” Brown said. “We’ll definitely have our hands full with her.”
•Goals: Jefferson has set the bar high with four straight trips to the Elite Eight and three region titles in four years. Brown said he wants to send the program’s three seniors — Blackstock, Kidd and Clark — off with a special season. “I just want our three seniors, who have really given a lot to our program, ever since I came here, to be able to enjoy this and have an opportunity to finish this thing out the right way.”
